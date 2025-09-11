Stem Cells & Exosomes Take Center Stage: ReGlow’s New Micro-Infusion System Wins 2025 Top Picks Beauty Award

ReGlow Micro Infusion System - New Version with Stem Cells and Exosomes Skincare Anarchy Award ReGlow's Logo

The hottest technologies in skincare meet at-home luxury as ReGlow’s next-gen formula earns industry recognition, and opens for pre-orders now

plant-derived stem cell and exosome-like architecture delivered through precision micro-channels.. that means a more refined way to soften the look of fine lines and restore visible radiance” — Re:Glow Beauty Clinic

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReGlow’s upgraded Micro-Infusion System Anti-Aging formula has been named a 2025 Top Picks Beauty Award Winner by Skincare Anarchy, alongside winners that includes 111SKIN, La Roche-Posay, Medicube, Biodance, The Ordinary, Neutrogena, and more. As a New Jersey–born brand with its flagship Re:Glow Beauty Clinic in Paramus, ReGlow is proud to stand alongside global leaders while representing local innovation. This recognition highlights the science-driven approach behind ReGlow’s next-generation at-home beauty technology, aligning with a broader industry shift: analysts project rapid growth in exosome-led skincare through the decade, while the microneedling category (the delivery backbone behind many micro-infusion methods) is on track to reach nearly $1B by 2028.

The Delivery Difference

The micro-infusion applicator featuring 24k gold plated 0.29mm microneedles creates precise micro-channels that enhance topical penetration of cosmetic actives—an approach supported by peer-reviewed dermatology literature for agents like peptides and hyaluronic acid.

The Technology – ReGlow’s Quadra-Action Complex

• Plant-Derived Stem Cell Extracts (Malus domestica): supports the skin’s natural renewal for a fresher, more resilient appearance (cosmetic, non-therapeutic).

• Plant-Derived Exosome-Like Vesicles (Green Tea / Camellia sinensis & Panax ginseng): advanced vesicles that help optimize cosmetic cell-to-cell communication, an emerging focus in dermatology research (cosmetic, non-therapeutic).

• Multi-Peptide Complex: led by Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 (expression-line peptide) and Oligopeptide-1, supported by four additional peptides to improve texture, firmness, and visible radiance, and four additional peptides.

• Hydration Matrix: Hyaluronic Acid to plump and hydrate; Support for antioxidant defense.

What Are Vesicles and Why Do They Matter?

Exosome-like vesicles, often called EVs, are nano-sized messengers that plants naturally use to communicate between their own cells. In cosmetic applications, vesicles derived from green tea (Camellia sinensis) and ginseng (Panax) are studied for their ability to deliver nutrients and signals more efficiently to the skin’s surface. When paired with stem cell extracts—rich in antioxidants and protective compounds—vesicles act as “messengers,” while stem cells serve as “building blocks.” Together, they create a synergistic formula that supports visible renewal, radiance, and resilience in the skin, entirely within a cosmetic, non-therapeutic framework.

“What’s new here isn’t just an ingredient list—it’s a plant-derived stem cell and exosome-like architecture delivered through precision micro-channels. In practice, that means a more refined way to soften the look of fine lines and restore visible radiance,” Lead Esthetician, Re:Glow Beauty Clinic (Paramus, NJ).

“The version being honored is the new formula—the same profile we use to guide clients at the clinic, translated into an at-home protocol,” noted a ReGlow spokesperson.

Results & Availability

Designed to address visible signs of aging, the upgraded system helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve the look of firmness, and restore radiance—all with the ease of at-home use. The award-winning formula is now available for pre-order at getreglow.com and will ship in October 2025.

About ReGlow

ReGlow merges science-driven innovation with clinic-inspired expertise. From its flagship Re:Glow Beauty Clinic in Paramus, NJ, to a growing portfolio of advanced formulations and devices, ReGlow is redefining what at-home beauty can achieve.

