Swift Food Equipment Sale Marks Final Chapter for Old City’s Historic Restaurant Supply Corridor

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a century serving Philadelphia’s restaurant industry, family-owned Swift Food Equipment has closed its doors in Old City with the $3.6 million sale of its longtime headquarters at 148 N. 2nd Street and 152–158 N. 2nd Street.The multi-parcel property, represented exclusively by Billy Creagh , of National Realty Commercial, represents one of the largest contiguous redevelopment opportunities along North 2nd Street, a corridor once synonymous with the city’s wholesale restaurant supply industry.“This sale represents both the end of an era and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Old City,” said Billy Creagh, Broker/Owner of National Realty Commercial. “For over 100 years, Swift Food Equipment has been a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s restaurant supply corridor. This sale not only closes that historic chapter, but also presents one of the largest redevelopment opportunities in one of the city’s most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods.”The Swift family purchased the properties in the 1920s, serving generations of restaurant owners from the site. The sale, which includes five lots in a six-lot assemblage totaling more than 11,000 square feet, features over 100 feet of street frontage from North 2nd Street to Quarry Street. This reflects a shift from what was once a restaurant supply hub to a corridor increasingly defined by mixed-use development, luxury residences, and lifestyle amenities catering to modern market demand. Swift’s closure follows a wave of change along the corridor, with Trenton China Pottery having closed several years ago and Economy Restaurant Supply having relocated.Adjacent to luxury condominiums like The Ben and within walking distance of Old City’s cultural, dining, and retail destinations, the multi-property offers flexibility for large-scale residential or mixed-use projects. Its long-term potential is further enhanced by ongoing neighborhood investment, including the $329 million I-95/CAP project creating an 11-acre park linking Old City to Penn’s Landing and the $16 million Market Street revitalization initiative.Swift Food Equipment is evaluating its next chapter and will announce any relocation plans at a later date.About Billy CreaghBilly Creagh is the Broker/Owner of National Realty Commercial, PA/NJ/NY, specializing in commercial and multi-family properties. He was recognized as one of the 2024 Dealmakers by the Philadelphia Business Journal. With extensive experience in Old City, Creagh is known for his ability to identify and maximize opportunities for his clients. For more information, please visit www.billycreagh.com and follow @nationalrealtyoldcity

