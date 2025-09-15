Submit Release
SynSilico® Launches SynTaste™: AI-Powered Platform for Flavor and Fragrance Discovery

Human taste receptor structures are now computationally accessible with precision and AI-models available for high-throughput discovery of taste molecules.

SynTaste™ opens new opportunities for the food and flavor industries to accelerate innovation, reduce development costs, and explore novel taste solutions with unparalleled precision.”
— Oliver May (GM Synsilico)
GELEEN, LIMBURG, NETHERLANDS, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SynSilico® today announced the launch of SynTaste™, an advanced computational screening platform designed to help flavor and fragrance companies create more appealing taste experiences for consumers. The AI-driven system accelerates the identification of compounds with desired taste profiles by leveraging vast molecular diversity and state-of-the-art simulation technologies.

SynTaste™ provides access to molecular libraries containing over 300 million compounds and more than 1.5 billion conformers for taste molecule discovery. The platform combines structure-based pharmacophore modeling with AI-assisted insights into dynamic ligand–protein interactions to identify potent hit molecules. These candidates are further evaluated using local optimization algorithms and molecular dynamics simulations, enabling SynTaste™ to pinpoint compounds with the precise physicochemical properties needed to activate specific human taste receptors.

Until recently, dynamic models of large taste receptors were either inaccessible or lacked sufficient reliability for discovery applications. Similarly, early AI models for taste prediction based solely on small molecule structures often delivered inconsistent results. SynTaste™ overcomes these barriers by integrating advances in computational power, high-quality receptor modeling, and continuously improving AI frameworks. The result is a more robust, accurate, and scalable screening pipeline—one that empowers food and flavor innovators to discover better-tasting solutions more efficiently.

About SynSilico®
SynSilico® is an innovator in computational protein engineering and molecular discovery, providing AI-powered solutions for the life sciences, food, and materials industries. By uniting deep expertise in molecular modeling with advanced AI technologies, SynSilico enables faster and more efficient innovation pathways, transforming ideas into real-world applications.

