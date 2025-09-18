Fotor AI Agent Transforms Visual Creation with Chat-Driven AI Assistance

Chat with Fotor AI agent by prompt input amd voice saying to create kinds of beautiful images.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotor , a leading global AI-driven platform for image and video creation, today introduces Fotor AI Agent , an intelligent assistant that works entirely through natural voice or text commands. Using Fotor AI Assistant , users can perform a wide range of creative tasks—from simple photo touch-ups to generating images and videos—without needing to navigate complex tools or menus.Designed for both beginners and professionals, Fotor AI Assistant adapts to diverse creative needs—from simple photo edits to advanced image and video generation. Its memory-enabled functionality, powered by Fotor AI Agent, ensures multi-round edits build upon previous adjustments, delivering consistent and polished results.Effortless Voice & Text EditingPerform edits, generate images, or create videos simply by speaking or typing natural language commands. Complex operations like object removal, background replacement, AI costume changes, or hairstyle adjustments can now be done in seconds with Fotor AI Assistant. This low-barrier approach makes professional-grade editing accessible to everyone.Interactive Chat-Based WorkflowUsers can refine visuals in real time through a chat-based workflow, allowing iterative edits, instant feedback, and creative exploration. This interactive experience, powered by Fotor AI Agent, mimics working with a human assistant, helping users achieve their desired visual outcomes faster and more intuitively.Continuous Editing with MemoryMulti-round edits on the same image or video build upon previous adjustments. Fotor AI Agent remembers earlier changes and applies them intelligently, ensuring consistent and polished results throughout the creative process.Intelligent Understanding & AnalysisThe AI comprehends user instructions, recognizes subjects, analyzes context, and executes tasks efficiently. Fotor AI Agent interprets complex requests, such as generating new images based on reference photos, applying artistic styles, or transforming line art into colored artwork, delivering precise and natural results.Professional-Quality ResultsFotor AI Assistant produces professional-quality outputs across a wide range of use cases, including animating still images, creating “Virtual Me” avatars, text-to-image and text-to-video generation, AI upscaling, old photo restoration, beautification, and comic-to-real transformations. Accuracy and polish are maintained consistently.About FotorFotor is a leading AI-driven platform for image and video creation, providing intuitive professional tools that empower millions of users worldwide. The platform enables users to generate, edit, and enhance visuals quickly and effortlessly. Fotor AI Agent represents the next generation of intelligent visual creation, combining convenience, speed, and professional-quality output for all users.

