Molecular Diagnostics For Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market to Reach USD $5.48 Billion by 2029 at 10.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Molecular Diagnostics For Sexually Transmitted Diseases Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Molecular Diagnostics For Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of molecular diagnostics for sexually transmitted diseases has rapidly expanded. It is projected to rise from $3.31 billion in 2024 to $3.67 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The substantial growth noted in the historic duration is due to the increasing incidence of sexually transmitted infections, the heightened utilization of nucleic acid amplification tests, expansive awareness generated through government screening programs, backing from worldwide health organizations, and early integration within diagnostic labs.

In the upcoming years, the market size of molecular diagnostics for sexually transmitted diseases is predicted to expand rapidly. By 2029, it is projected to reach $5.48 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The projected growth is anticipated to be due to an increased emphasis on early detection of diseases, the growing need for personalized diagnostics, expansion of sexually transmitted infection monitoring programs, the proliferation of public-private partnerships, and a surging preference for non-invasive testing methods. Significant trends for the forecast period consist of advancements in molecular assay platform technology, innovative point-of-care diagnostic devices, development of multiplex polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based testing panels, research and development in portable and automated systems, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in interpreting results.

Download a free sample of the molecular diagnostics for sexually transmitted diseases market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27351&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Molecular Diagnostics For Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market?

The molecular diagnostics market for sexually transmitted diseases is anticipated to experience a surge due to the increasing incidences of sexually transmitted infections. Such infections, commonly known as STIs, are caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites transferred during sexual activity, which can impact the urinary and reproductive systems. The primary factor for the rise in STIs is the irregular usage of protective measures, which fosters the easy spread of infections among sexually active population. Molecular diagnostics is pivotal in managing STIs by permitting prompt and precise pathogen detection, even in individuals showing no symptoms, thus enabling immediate treatment, curtailing disease spread, and enhancing overall patient health results. For instance, the US-based non-profit organization, National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), reported a total of 3,755 congenital syphilis cases in January 2024, indicating a 31% increase from 2021 to 2022. Accordingly, this surging prevalence of STIs fuels the expansion of the molecular diagnostics market for sexually transmitted diseases.

Who Are The Key Players In The Molecular Diagnostics For Sexually Transmitted Diseases Industry?

Major players in the Molecular Diagnostics For Sexually Transmitted Diseases Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Illumina Inc.

• Hologic Inc.

• bioMérieux S.A.

• QuidelOrtho Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Cepheid

What Are The Future Trends Of The Molecular Diagnostics For Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market?

Leading corporations in the market for molecular diagnostics for sexually transmitted diseases are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products such as rapid point-of-care polymerase chain reaction (PCR) devices. These devices magnify the speed, accuracy, and availability of diagnostics. These quick PCR devices are mobile tools for molecular diagnostics that merge the processing, amplifying, and identifying stages into one small unit, enabling swift and highly sensitive detection of pathogens outside usual lab locations. As an example, in March 2025, Visby Medical, a U.S. based diagnostic tech organization, introduced the Visby Medical Women’s Sexual Health Test. This product, a single-use, handheld PCR device, is designed to detect chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis in vaginal samples in just 30 minutes. It functions without needing additional instruments or cold-chain logistics, incorporates an enhanced amplification system, and delivers laboratory-standard results right at the point of care, helping to facilitate on-the-spot clinical decisions. The test has been authorized for prescribed home usage, making it the first molecular diagnostic test cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for multiple sexually transmitted infections (STIs) which can be used outside healthcare settings. This unveiling signals a move towards decentralized diagnostic approaches that enhance accessibility, specifically for hard-to-reach or neglected communities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Molecular Diagnostics For Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market Report?

The molecular diagnostics for sexually transmitted diseases market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Instruments And Services, Consumables, Software

2) By Technology: Laboratory Testing, Point-Of-Care Testing

3) By Application: Chlamydia Trachomatis (CT) Or Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (NG) Testing, Syphilis Testing, Gonorrhea Testing, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Testing, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Trichomonas, Ureaplasma And Mycoplasma, Other Applications

Subsegment:

1) By Instruments And Services: Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers, Automated Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems, Nucleic Acid Extraction Instruments, Diagnostic Service Providers, Maintenance And Calibration Services, Installation And Training Services

2) By Consumables: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Extraction Kits, Ribonucleic Acid Extraction Kits, Polymerase Chain Reaction Reagents, Nucleic Acid Probes, Control And Reference Standards, Detection Enzymes And Buffers

3) By Software: Data Interpretation And Reporting Software, Polymerase Chain Reaction Workflow Management Software, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Diagnostic Decision Support Software, Quality Control Monitoring Software

View the full molecular diagnostics for sexually transmitted diseases market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molecular-diagnostics-for-sexually-transmitted-diseases-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Molecular Diagnostics For Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for molecular diagnostics for sexually transmitted diseases. It's anticipated that during the forecast period, the fastest growing region will be Asia-Pacific. The report provides a comprehensive coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

