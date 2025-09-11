Sand Sherpa’s camping season returns with new experiences

Sand Sherpa - Double Bunk Trailer Sand Sherpa Fleet DDCR Safari - Arabian Oryx

Sand Sherpa returns to the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR) for its sixth season

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sand Sherpa returns to the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR) for its sixth season, offering immersive, eco-conscious desert experiences that invite guests to reconnect with nature. As the only company licensed to conduct self-drive camping and overnight stays in the wilderness area of the UAE’s first national park, Sand Sherpa continues to deliver unique desert adventures with a focus on sustainability and authenticity.Sand Sherpa’s 2025/26 season introduces several engaging new elements to its Saturday camps, designed to enhance the guest experience while building on its signature offerings. Guests will enjoy nomad-style cooking workshops around a traditional three-stone fireplace, giving them a taste of Bedouin life in the desert as it once was. Junior campers can also take part in a movie night under the stars, complete with marshmallows and popcorn. The following morning, guests can choose between a hawk walk or a guided desert trek across the dunes.These additions complement the signature activities that remain at the heart of the Sand Sherpa experience. With over 70 species of flora, 18 different mammals, 26 reptile species and more than 140 bird varieties in the DDCR, visitors can encounter fascinating wildlife during the scenic drive from the gate to camp. Guests can also enjoy evening scorpion walks and delicious bush dinners, including wholesome salads, grilled vegetables, fire-cooked burgers and freshly made pizza, followed by breakfast the next morning, all while surrounded by the beauty of the desert.Alongside its weekend camps, Sand Sherpa continues to welcome school groups as part of its proprietary Nomad Ways programme, founded on the knowledge, values and skills of the nomads to ensure they are not lost to time. Through hands-on activities such as fire-making, desert navigation and nomad storytelling, the programme inspires students to develop a meaningful connection with nature and instills a lifelong love of the wilderness.With education and conservation at the heart of the team’s efforts, the experience highlights the delicate environmental balance of the desert and reinforces the importance of protecting this unique landscape. Furthermore, Sand Sherpa makes a donation to the reserve for every participant on their special eco-adventures. Bookings for Season 6 are now open , with early-season rates available until 31 October 2025.Note to the editor:LISTING DETAILSAll-Inclusive Sherpa Camp in the Dubai Desert Conservation ReserveITINERARYDAY 114.15 - 15.15: Pick up from hotel/residence (for guests booking transfers). The exact pick-up time will be confirmed on the day of the experience15.30: Arrival at the entrance to the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve15.45 - 16.30: Safari drive to the campsite under Sand Sherpa guidance16.30 - 16.45: Familiarisation with the camp and trailers16.45 onwards: At your leisure17.30 - 18.00: Guides go around the camp and light individual campfires, while, on Saturdays, guests may join a nomad cooking workshop19.00: Bush dinner in the main camp area20.00: Guided scavenger hunt (daily) followed by movie night for kids (Saturday camps)DAY 207.00: Hawk walk with our trained birds of prey (daily) or the option to join a guided morning desert trek across the dunes (Saturday camps)07.45: Breakfast in the main camp area09.00: Departure from camp to DDCR GateBOOKINGSEarly season rates for Sherpa Camp are priced at AED895 per adult from Sundays to Fridays, AED995 on Saturdays, and AED299 per child. Prices are subject to 5% VAT.TO MAKE A BOOKING:Call: 058 5606926Email: sherpa@sandsherpa.comABOUT SAND SHERPAA Sherpa is a Himalayan mountaineer renowned for guiding and assisting adventurers in their quest to tackle the world’s toughest peaks, including Everest. Sand Sherpa pays tribute to these ultimate guides by adopting the name in their brand, as the team guides their adventurers into the deserts and mountains of the UAE and beyond. Sherpa guides demonstrate best practices in terms of eco-adventure and are on hand throughout our experiences to assist participants. The homegrown company operates exploration, expeditions, camping events and 4x4 off-road driving experiences in the desert and mountains.

