Seiji Kawajiri, Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, Named to FORBES LATAM “40 UNDER 40” About Seiji Kawajiri

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized as one of Asia’s leading entrepreneur–investor–philanthropists

Seiji Kawajiri, Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, has been named to the Forbes LATAM “40 UNDER 40 – Tech & Visionary Leaders.” The annual feature in the August 2025 issue and online edition highlights “a new generation of leaders rewriting the rules” across business, technology, and investment. Kawajiri was recognized as one of Asia’s most influential visionary leaders.

Excerpt from FORBES LATAM Profile

“Seiji Kawajiri is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist in Asia. Through his family office, he advances early-stage ventures with strategic investments. After selling his first company at age 36, he has invested in more than 180 companies, generating cumulative returns exceeding $250 million. He serves as a strategic partner to globally minded leaders across Asia and actively collaborates with the United Nations.”

(Source: FORBES LATAM, August 2025 Issue & Online Edition：https://forbes.co/2025/07/30/negocios/ad-40-under-40-lideres-tech-visionarios-que-estan-reescribiendo-las-reglas)

Comment from Seiji Kawajiri

“I am deeply honored to be included in FORBES LATAM’s ‘40 UNDER 40.’ This recognition is not only a reflection of my personal journey but also a testament to the collective achievements of my partners and the impactful projects we continue to pursue. Through the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, I will remain committed to fostering initiatives that harness culture, art, and technology to create a more meaningful future for the next generation.”

About Seiji Kawajiri

・Founder, KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION

・Entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist

・Sold his first company at the age of 36

・Invested in over 180 companies with cumulative returns exceeding $250 million

・Leads a family office driving strategic early-stage investments across Asia

・Actively engaged in global citizenship initiatives and collaborations with the United Nations

