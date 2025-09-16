Port St. Lucie Painting Contractor Achieves Elite Google Guaranteed Status

KB logo BBB accredited business Braiden & Kaylee Smith Painting Contractors Association (PCA) accredited

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KB Painting & Refinishing LLC, a family-owned painting contractor serving South Florida since 1999, has earned the prestigious Google Guaranteed designation, adding to its growing list of accolades as a Better Business Bureau A-rated and Painting Contractors Association (PCA) accredited company.The Google Guaranteed badge, displayed on the company's local service listings, represents a rigorous verification process of business licenses, insurance coverage, and extensive background checks of business owners and employees. This designation offers homeowners added assurance, as Google backs services booked through its platform with a limited financial guarantee."This verification reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in home improvement services across Southeast Florida," says Braiden Smith, co-founder of KB Painting & Refinishing. "As a family business that started from humble beginnings, we understand the importance of trust when homeowners invite contractors into their spaces."The company's journey to becoming one of Port St. Lucie's most trusted painting contractors is a testament to perseverance and dedication. In 2019, during a period of personal challenge when Smith lost his corporate job while his wife Kaylee was expecting their first child, the couple turned adversity into opportunity. What began as a furniture refinishing venture in their garage during the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a full-service painting and refinishing company serving Palm Beach, Martin, Saint Lucie, and Indian River counties."Our growth and success stem from our unwavering focus on craftsmanship and customer satisfaction," Smith explains. "The Google Guaranteed status is more than just a badge it's a reflection of our commitment to excellence and transparency in every project we undertake."KB Painting & Refinishing specializes in interior and exterior painting cabinet refinishing , furniture restoration, and commercial painting services. The company stands behind its work with industry-leading warranties, including a five-year guarantee on painting services and a six-month workmanship warranty on cabinet refinishing.The company's comprehensive service approach includes:Free consultations with expert color selection guidanceDetailed project planning and preparationPremium materials and expert application techniquesThorough final walkthroughs to ensure customer satisfactionOperating from their location at 2301 SE Gowin Dr in Port St. Lucie, KB Painting & Refinishing has built a reputation for handling the unique challenges of Southeast Florida's tropical climate. Their expertise in weather-resistant exterior finishes and durable interior applications has made them a preferred choice for both residential and commercial clients."As natives of Port St. Lucie, we're not just service providers we're your neighbors," Smith adds. "Our mission goes beyond painting; we're dedicated to transforming spaces and exceeding expectations in every project we undertake."The company's recent Google Guaranteed status joins other significant achievements, including:BBB Accreditation with an A-RatingPCA Accredited Contractor statusRecognition as the #1 Painter in Port Saint LucieCertification as a Woman/Family-Owned & Operated BusinessLooking ahead, KB Painting & Refinishing continues to expand its services while maintaining the personalized attention that has become their hallmark. The company operates six days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 8 AM to 9 PM, ensuring flexibility for their clients' schedules.For homeowners and businesses interested in learning more about KB Painting & Refinishing's services or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.kbpainting.com or call (772) 222-3227.About KB Painting & Refinishing LLC:Founded in Port St. Lucie, KB Painting & Refinishing is a family-owned and operated painting company serving Southeast Florida since 1999. The company offers comprehensive painting and refinishing services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, furniture restoration, and commercial painting. With a focus on craftsmanship, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction, KB Painting & Refinishing has established itself as a trusted name in the home improvement industry across Palm Beach, Martin, Saint Lucie, and Indian River counties.

