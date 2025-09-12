Laboratory Products And Outsourcing Services Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $69.62 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Laboratory Products And Outsourcing Services Market Through 2025?

The market for laboratory products and outsourcing services has seen rapid expansion in the recent past. The market, which is expected to rise from $41.13 billion in 2024 to $45.81 billion in 2025, has a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The historical growth has been driven by a combination of factors, including increased regulatory backing for laboratory validation and testing, a greater focus on compliance and quality control, extended use of molecular diagnostics and immunoassays, an escalating requirement for quick stability testing and method validation, and the spread of contract research organizations in developing regions.

Future projections indicate quick expansion in the market of laboratory products and outsourcing services, anticipated to reach $69.62 billion in 2029 with an 11.0% CAGR. Contributing factors to the growth in this forecast period include the increasing shift of pharmaceutical companies towards outsourcing services, the escalating focus on the development of personalized medicine, augmented funding in biopharmaceutical research and progress, growing occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases, and the expanding implementation of automation and robotics within laboratory settings. Key trends to consider over this predicted period encompass the progress in molecular diagnostics technology, the incorporation of automation and robotics into laboratory procedures, technological breakthroughs in immunoassays to boost precision, improvements in chromatography and mass spectrometry methodologies, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence to optimize data analysis.

Download a free sample of the laboratory products and outsourcing services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27323&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Laboratory Products And Outsourcing Services Market?

The growth of the laboratory products and outsourcing services market is anticipated to be bolstered by the increasing uptake of personalized medicine. This refers to a healthcare strategy that tailors health choices and treatments to a person's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. More efficient and precisely targeted therapies, which reduce adverse effects and enhance patient results, is fueling the surge in personalized medicine. Laboratory products and outsourcing services play a critical role in personalized medicine by facilitating high-capacity genetic testing, biomarker analysis, and specific diagnostic services necessary for creating individualized treatments. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a US-based non-profit entity, reported in February 2024 that the FDA sanctioned 16 new personalized treatments in 2023, a substantial increase from six in 2022. Personalized medicines constituted over a third of all new medicines greenlit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the fourth successive year. Therefore, the growing adoption of personalized medicine spurs the expansion of the laboratory products and outsourcing services market.

Which Players Dominate The Laboratory Products And Outsourcing Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Laboratory Products And Outsourcing Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• Labcorp Holdings Inc.

• Quest Diagnostics

• SGS SA

• Eurofins Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Laboratory Products And Outsourcing Services Market In The Future?

Key players in the laboratory products and outsourcing services industry are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative solutions such as comprehensive development and manufacturing platforms. These platforms aim to provide all-inclusive services, simplify operations, and enhance scalability for their clientele. Such a platform combines research, development, analytical testing, and manufacturing procedures within a single efficient system to boost coordination, accelerate timelines, and enhance the overall effectiveness in the production of biopharmaceuticals. For instance, Shilpa Medicare Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in India, introduced a full-service hybrid contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in March 2025. This entity provides both flexible outsourcing options along with ready-to-license innovative formulations, making market entry quicker and less risky for pharmaceutical firms. The goal is to establish various routes to commercialization, supporting either development projects or swift B2B licensing, particularly in the fields of oncology and complex therapeutics.

Global Laboratory Products And Outsourcing Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The laboratory products and outsourcing services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Products, Services, Method Development And Validation, Stability Testing, Other Type

2) By Technology: Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Clinical Chemistry, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Other Technology

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CRO) And Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO), Other End-Use

Subsegments:

1) By Products: Instruments, Consumables, Reagents

2) By Services: Bioanalytical Testing, Microbiology Testing, Toxicology Testing

3) By Method Development And Validation: Analytical Method Development, Process Validation, Bioanalytical Method Validation

4) By Stability Testing: Real-Time Stability Testing, Photostability Testing, Accelerated Stability Testing

5) By Other Types: Regulatory Compliance Services, Sample Storage And Logistics, Data Management

View the full laboratory products and outsourcing services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-products-and-outsourcing-services-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Laboratory Products And Outsourcing Services Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market report for laboratory products and outsourcing services. However, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the projected period. The report encompasses several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

