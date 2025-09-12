Kidney Stone Management Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.6% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Kidney Stone Management Market?

There has been a significant growth in the market size of kidney stone management in the past few years. The market, which is expected to rise from $2.30 billion in 2024 to $2.46 billion in 2025, will undergo a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors such as an increasing number of kidney stone cases, burgeoning obesity rates, an escalating aging populace, enhanced understanding of kidney health, and expanded availability of healthcare services have contributed to the growth witnessed in the historical period.

The market for kidney stone management is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, potentially hitting the $3.17 billion mark in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The surge during this period can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, a rise in the preference for minimally invasive methods, increased usage of cutting-edge imaging technologies, the proliferation of telehealth and digital health solutions, elevated spending on healthcare, and heightened awareness about the importance of kidney health. Key developments predicted in this period include progress in non-invasive treatment methods, AI-supported diagnostics, compact surgical instruments, advanced imaging methods, intelligent wearable monitoring gadgets, precision-guided treatments, and greater integration with telehealth.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Kidney Stone Management Market?

The kidney stone management market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing occurrence of chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD, characterized by a steady deterioration in kidney function over time, is typically caused by diabetes, hypertension, and genetic predispositions. The incidence of CKD is primarily escalating due to the growing prevalence of diabetes, a major factor contributing to long-lasting kidney damage. Kidney stone management is beneficial for individuals suffering from CKD as it precludes obstructions and infections, thus preserving the kidneys from additional harm and ensuring they continue to work effectively. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency in Australia, reported in June 2024 that mortality rates from CKD advanced by 4.2% in 2021 and 6.2% in 2022. During 2021-22, CKD was recorded in about 2 million hospital admissions, accounting for 18% of all admissions in Australia. Consequently, the increasing incidence of CKD is propelling the growth of the kidney stone management market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Kidney Stone Management Market?

Major players in the Kidney Stone Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc,

• Siemens Healthineers AG,

• C.R. Bard Inc.,

• Stryker Corporation,

• Boston Scientific Corporation,

• Olympus Corporation,

• Coloplast A/S,

• Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG,

• Cook Medical Inc.,

• Richard Wolf GmbH.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Kidney Stone Management Market?

Leading companies in the kidney stone management market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions, like the Ascend ureteroscopes, in order to offer more comprehensive stone management solutions to their urology customers. The flexible endoscopic access to the urinary tract that includes the ureter and kidney is provided by the Ascend ureteroscope, making it effective in visualizing, diagnosing, and treating diseases such as kidney stones. In May 2024, for example, Cook Medical Inc., a medical device corporation based in the United States, introduced the Ascend single-use ureteroscope, which is a disposable endoscopic tool for urologic procedures, specifically kidney stone management. This equipment offers a 275-degree up/down deflection and a deflection lock which maintains the chosen angle, thereby enhancing the accuracy during complicated operations. Furthermore, the Ascend ureteroscope's approval for Medicare's Transitional Pass-through (TPT) payment plan makes it more available in a clinical setting.

What Segments Are Covered In The Kidney Stone Management Market Report?

The kidney stone management market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Treatment: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Ureteroscopy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL), Other Treatments

2) By Product Type: Lithotripter, Stone Removal Baskets, Ureteral Stents, Ureterorenoscopes

3) By Diagnostics Method: Abdominal X-Ray, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Abdominal MRI, Intravenous Pyelography, Other Diagnostics Method

4) By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL): Fixed-Site ESWL systems, Mobile ESWL systems, Integrated imaging ESWL systems

2) By Ureteroscopy: Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopes, Disposable Ureteroscopes, Reusable Ureteroscopes

3) By Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL): Standard PCNL, Mini-PCNL, Ultra-Mini PCNL, Micro-PCNL

4) By Other Treatments: Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Stone Removal, Medical Expulsive Therapy (MET), Pharmacological Stone Dissolution Therapy

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Kidney Stone Management Market?

For the year specified in the Kidney Stone Management Global Market Report 2025, North America led in terms of market size in this field. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecasted timeframe. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

