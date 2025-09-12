In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market to Expand at a 7.1% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $1.71 Billion

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Worth?

The market size for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests has significantly increased in the past few years. The market is expected to escalate from $1.21 billion in 2024 to $1.30 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The prior growth was greatly influenced by factors such as growing consciousness about early detection of cancer, the rise in government-backed screening initiatives, a surge in the usage of non-surgical testing procedures, upswing in healthcare spending, and the expanded availability of home screening kits.

We can anticipate substantial expansion in the market size of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to balloon to $1.71 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.0%. Factors spurring this growth include an intensified focus on tailored medicine, increased demand for cost-efficient diagnostics, heightened investment in cancer research, and growing popularity of molecular diagnostic techniques. Other factors include the rise in colorectal cancer cases, and the expanding availability of testing in developing markets. Key market trends to watch out for during the forecast period are the progression in liquid biopsy technologies, innovation in biomarker detection, the use of artificial intelligence in testing analysis, the sophisticated development of multi-target stool deoxyribonucleic acid tests, advancements in sample collection and processing, enhancements in automation and digital pathology, and the adoption of cloud-based diagnostic platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market?

The escalating occurrence of colorectal cancer is anticipated to spur growth in the in vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market. Colorectal cancer, a type of cancer that originates from the colon or rectum, generally progresses from precancerous polyps. Its increasing occurrence is attributable to unhealthy lifestyle practices as poor diet, insufficient exercise, and obesity amplify the chances of polyp formation and subsequent cancer. In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests help in diagnosing colorectal cancer by providing non-invasive approaches to identify early cancer indicators. They enhance screening precision through advanced biomarker detection, which improves early intervention and patient results. For example, the American Cancer Society, a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported an estimate of 154,270 new colorectal cancer cases in February 2025, a jump from 152,810 cases in 2024. Consequently, the escalating incidence of colorectal cancer is fueling the growth of the in vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market.

Who Are The Major Players In The In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market?

Major players in the In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Roche Diagnostics International AG

• Illumina Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Exact Sciences Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market?

Major businesses involved in the market for in vitro colorectal cancer screening tests are directing their efforts towards the creation of advanced diagnostic measures like multi-target stool DNA tests. These tests are designed with the intent to increase early detection accuracy, make the procedure more comfortable for patients and decrease death rates from colorectal cancer. In simpler terms, multi-target stool DNA tests are cutting-edge screening instruments used to examine stool specimens for genetic and biochemical indicators linked to colorectal cancer and its preliminary stages. For example, in March of 2025, Exact Sciences Corp., a molecular diagnostics firm based in the US, unveiled Cologuard Plus. This is an improved at-home colorectal cancer screening test specifically for adults with average risk who are 45 years old or more. This test employs high-level biomarker technology, demonstrating better sensitivity and specificity compared to former models. The test draws on an updated algorithm to find DNA mutations and hemoglobin biomarkers, thereby enhancing the detection of both colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas. The Cologuard Plus test is a non-intrusive and easy-to-follow screening alternative that makes bowel preparation or food restrictions unnecessary, resulting in increasing patient compliance with suggested screening protocols.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Share?

The in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Test Type: Fecal Occult Blood Test, Stool Deoxyribonucleic Acid Test, Blood Biomarker Test, Other Test Types

2) By Imaging Type: Colonoscopy, Proctoscopy, Computed Tomography Scan, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography Scan

3) By Application: Screening, Diagnosis, Monitoring, Risk Assessment, Post-Treatment Surveillance

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Outpatient Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Fecal Occult Blood Test: Guaiac Based Fecal Occult Blood Test, Immunochemical Fecal Occult Blood Test

2) By Stool Deoxyribonucleic Acid Test: Single Target Stool Deoxyribonucleic Acid Test, Multi Target Stool Deoxyribonucleic Acid Test

3) By Blood Biomarker Test: Methylated Septin 9 Deoxyribonucleic Acid Test, Circulating Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid Test, Protein Biomarker Based Blood Test

4) By Other Test Types: Urine Based Biomarker Test, Serum Based Biomarker Test, Breath Based Volatile Organic Compound Test

What Are The Regional Trends In The In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market?

In the In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Global Market Report 2025, North America held the lead as the biggest market region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the most accelerated growth within the forecast period. The report includes coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

