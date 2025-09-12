Comprehensive Report on the Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Through 2025?

Recent years have witnessed a significant expansion in the market size of next-generation mass spectrometers. The market, which stands at $3.26 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $3.60 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Factors contributing to this surge during the historic period include the rising usage in pharmaceutical studies, intensified necessity for analyzing food safety, growing applications in environmental monitoring, broadening academic research in proteomics, and augmented government investments in clinical diagnostics.

Expectations for the future size of the next-generation mass spectrometer market predict substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected value of $5.24 billion by 2029. This indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The surge in growth anticipated during this forecasting period could be due to the rising need for personalized medicine, increased use in life sciences and biotechnology, the growing necessity for molecular diagnostics for chronic diseases, expansion in forensic and toxicology testing, and boosted regulatory demands for testing contaminants. Noteworthy trends expected throughout the forecast period encompass the use of miniaturized and portable instruments, advancements in data analysis using software and artificial intelligence, increased research and development in the fields of proteomics and metabolomics, and the automation and integration found in high-throughput analytical workflows.

Download a free sample of the next-generation mass spectrometer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27364&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Market?

The rising focus on personalized medicine is anticipated to drive the growth of the next-generation mass spectrometer market in the future. Personalized medicine is a means of offering treatment and making healthcare choices that are specifically suited to unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle details of an individual for more efficient results. This enhanced focus on personalized medicine arises from the requirement to offer tailor-made treatments that enhance patient outcomes, minimize side effects, and boost healthcare efficiency considering the unique genetic and lifestyle nuances of each individual. The next-generation mass spectrometer enables personalized medicine by offering accurate and detailed molecular analysis which assists in identifying individual biomarkers, keeping track of therapeutic responses, and guiding personalized treatment plans for enhanced patient outcomes. For example, in February 2024, as per a report by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization based in the US, in 2023, FDA, a federal agency based in the US, approved 16 new personalized medicines for individuals with rare diseases, a rise from six in 2022. Hence, the rising focus on personalized medicine is predicted to fuel the growth of the next-generation mass spectrometer market.

Which Players Dominate The Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Waters Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• HORIBA Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Industry?

Leading businesses in the next-gen mass spectrometer market are emphasizing on creating highly effective tools that provide researchers the capacity to scrutinize intricate biological samples with remarkable accuracy and speed. The intention behind these advancements is to enhance biomarker identification, enable early detection of diseases, and speed up the formulation of personalized treatments. For example, in June 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., an American clinical investigation organization, introduced the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer. This instrument, touted as one of the most substantial mass spectrometry developments in the past 15 years, offers quick throughput, heightened sensitivity, and extensive proteome coverage. The next-gen instrument permits researchers to spot previously unreachable low-quantity proteins by blending ultra-fast scan velocities, exceptional sensitivity, and profound proteome coverage. This greatly propels large-scale proteomic analysis. Additionally, it integrates increased ion transmission efficiency, an improved dynamic range, and up to four times higher throughput, expediting biomarker identification, accurate quantification, and the creation of targeted treatments for a vast array of diseases.

Global Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The next-generation mass spectrometer market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Fourier Transform, Linear Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry, Other Types

2) By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Clinical Diagnostics, Environmental Analysis, Food And Beverage Testing, Forensic Science, Other Applications

3) By End User: Research Laboratories, Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Clinical Laboratories, Government Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry: Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance (FT-ICR), Fourier Transform Orbitrap Mass Spectrometry, Hybrid FT-MS Systems, High-Resolution Accurate Mass (HRAM) FT-MS

2) By Linear Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry: Quadrupole Ion Trap, Three-Dimensional Linear Ion Trap, Dual-Pressure Linear Ion Trap, Linear Ion Trap-Time Of Flight (LIT-TOF) Hybrid

3) By Other Types: Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (TOF-MS), Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry, Orbitrap Mass Spectrometry (Non-FT Applications), Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry, Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry, Hybrid Mass Spectrometers

View the full next-generation mass spectrometer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-mass-spectrometer-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for next-generation mass spectrometers. The fastest anticipated growth is expected in Asia-Pacific. The market report for next-generation mass spectrometers encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Point Of Sale Pos Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-sale-pos-software-global-market-report

Cloud Point Of Sale Pos Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-point-of-sale-pos-global-market-report

Point Of Sale System Requirement Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-sale-system-requirement-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.