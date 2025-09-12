Next Generation Surgical Robotics Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Next Generation Surgical Robotics Market?

The market size for next-generation surgical robotics has seen substantial growth in the recent years. The market, which stood at $5.03 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $6.29 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. The growth recorded in the bygone era is the result of increased use of minimally invasive surgeries, high demand for precise surgical methods, an uptick in the elderly population, broadening of hospital facilities, and a surge in awareness regarding robotic-assisted surgery.

Expectations are high for the next-generation surgical robotics market, with predictions suggesting a dramatic surge in size over the coming years. By 2029, the market could have grown to a whopping $15.12 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. This predicted growth in the forecast period is primarily linked to an increase in healthcare automation investment, a growing demand for outpatient surgical procedures, the spread of surgical robotics training programs, advantageous reimbursement policies, and a heightened emphasis on precision surgery. Miniaturization of robotic systems, development of autonomous robotic systems, research and development investment, innovation in haptic feedback and imaging, and advancement in cloud-based surgical platforms are identified as the key trends for this period.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Next Generation Surgical Robotics Global Market Growth?

The surge in demand for less intrusive surgical procedures is set to catalyze the expansion of the next-generation surgical robotics market. These procedures involve conducting surgeries via small incisions using specialized instruments, resulting in reduced pain, quicker recovery, and decreased surgical risks. The growing preference for such procedures stems from their ability to limit incisions, thus causing less discomfort to patients, reducing infection risk, shortening hospital stays, and quickening recovery durations. The role of next-generation surgical robotics in aiding such surgeries is crucial as they empower surgeons with higher accuracy, better visualization, and advanced instrument control, all the while decreasing errors, curbing tissue harm, and facilitating faster patient recovery. For example, data from the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, a UK-based surgical association, revealed that there were approximately 31,057 minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries in the UK in 2022, signifying a considerable 102% increase from the prior year. Therefore, the escalating demand for less invasive surgeries is the prime factor fueling the expansion of the next-generation surgical robotics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Next Generation Surgical Robotics Market?

Major players in the Next Generation Surgical Robotics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Medtronic plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Accuray Incorporated

• Medical Microinstruments Inc.

• PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

• CMR Surgical Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Next Generation Surgical Robotics Market?

Leading firms in the next-generation surgical robotics market are concentrating on the creation of innovative technologies such as orthopedic robotic platforms. These platforms aim to offer improved patient results through minimally invasive methods. Advanced orthopedic robotic platforms enable surgeons to conduct extremely accurate bone and joint surgeries, improve implant placement, and facilitate minimally invasive operations. For example, Stryker Corporation, a medical technology company based in the United States, introduced its fourth-generation Mako SmartRobotics system, Mako 4, in March 2025. The system incorporates advanced 3D CT-based planning and the company's latest Q Guidance System to broaden applications for hip, knee, spine, and shoulder procedures. It is specifically designed to help surgeons in both initial and revision surgeries by providing personalized surgical planning, real-time guidance during operations, and improved workflow efficiency. Additionally, it supports challenging cases like robotic hip revision with features such as augment and screw planning, intraoperative screw trajectory guidance, and compatibility with revision implant portfolios.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Next Generation Surgical Robotics Market Report?

The next generation surgical robotics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Components: Systems, Accessories, Services

2) By Technology: Master-Slave Robotic Technology, Minimally Invasive Robotic Technology, Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopy, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Integration

3) By Application: Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Systems: Autonomous Surgical Robots, Semi-Autonomous Surgical Robots, Telesurgical Robots, Haptic Feedback Robots

2) By Accessories: Surgical Instrument Sets, Endoscopic Tools, Robotic Arms And Graspers, Visualization And Imaging Modules

3) By Services: Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services, Software Updates And Integration Services, Consulting And Implementation Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Next Generation Surgical Robotics Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the next-generation surgical robotics market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to observe the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report on next-generation surgical robotics market includes coverage of areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

