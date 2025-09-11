Active Acres Properties LLC Completes Subdivision Near Lake Sinclair, Creating Four New Homesites in Putnam County

Active Acres completes Lake Sinclair subdivision, creating 4 build-ready homesites in Putnam County, GA — all sold quickly amid strong demand.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Acres Properties LLC announced the successful completion of a minor subdivision in Putnam County, Georgia, transforming a 10-acre parcel near Lake Sinclair into four residential homesites. Each lot, approximately 2.5 acres in size, features around 150 feet of road frontage and is fully prepared for future development.



The project included surveys, rezoning to residential, and completed perc tests to ensure septic readiness. These steps made the lots “build-ready” for families seeking the Lake Sinclair lifestyle of outdoor recreation, boating, and fishing. All four parcels sold quickly, highlighting strong demand for thoughtfully developed residential land in the area.

“We’re proud this project gives families the opportunity to live near Lake Sinclair and enjoy everything the community offers,” said Harsh Patel, founder of Active Acres Properties LLC. “Responsible growth means preparing land in a way that supports families today and ensures opportunities for the future.”

This subdivision is part of Active Acres’ broader focus on responsible land development across multiple states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, West Virginia, and Texas.

About Active Acres Properties LLC

Active Acres Properties LLC acquires and develops land across the United States, with a focus on responsible growth, community value, and creating opportunities for families, investors, and local communities. The company specializes in transforming raw land into ready-to-build properties that balance accessibility, livability, and long-term value.



