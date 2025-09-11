A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole Brings Two Legends Together in a New Latin Jazz Album

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole. From left Yainer Horta, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Joey Calveiro. Artwork courtesy of Calveiro Entertainment LLC. Press photo for “A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole.” From left: Joey Calveiro, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta.

Imagine Benny Moré and Nat King Cole on the same stage. This album brings their songs together in nostalgic Latin jazz for today’s listeners.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole” is officially released and honors two icons whose historical connection never materialized during their lifetimes. Benny Moré brought his music to the United States and Nat King Cole performed in Havana, yet the two never met in person. This album imagines that encounter and tells a nostalgic story through jazz and Latin rhythm for today’s listeners.The project is led by pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba, a multiple GRAMMYAward winner, alongside arranger, producer, and saxophonist Yainer Horta, and young saxophonist Joey Calveiro. The lineup also includes José Armando Gola on acoustic bass, Hilario Bell on drums, Richard Bravo on percussion, and Fernando Teo Calveiro on guitar. Together the ensemble places Cuban elegance beside American grace and shapes a sound that is refined, warm, and cinematic.The album presents eight classics, four associated with Moré and four with Cole. The selections are “Te Quedarás,” “Unforgettable,” “Preferir Perderte,” “When I Fall in Love,” “Fiebre de Ti,” “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás,” also known in English as “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps,” “Camarera de Mi Amor,” and “Smile.” Arrangements highlight melody and danceable groove while leaving space for lyrical improvisation and intimate ensemble interplay.Recording took place live to tape at Criteria Recording Studios with engineering by Carlos Álvarez. The album was mixed by Oscar Autie at El Cerrito Records. Autie also crafted an immersive Dolby Atmos version to deliver a high quality surround experience. Mastering was completed by Felipe Tichauer at Red Traxx Mastering to ensure clarity and depth across all platforms.“Benny Moré and Nat King Cole shaped the way the world hears romance, rhythm, and tone,” says Joey Calveiro. “This record places their legacies in conversation so a new audience can feel that same magic today.”Producers: Jossel Calveiro and Yainer Horta. Executive production: Jossel Calveiro, Kenya Autie, and Fernando Teo Calveiro. Project management: Angel Zamora. Production coordination: María González. Released under Calveiro Entertainment LLC.

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole EPK

