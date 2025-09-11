When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 10, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 10, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: CHETAK LLC GROUP Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Frozen fruits and vegetables

Company Announcement

Collectively (“Chetak”) is expanding its voluntary recall, initiated July 16, 2025, to include several lots of Deep-branded frozen vegetables and fruit products due to possible Salmonella contamination. The recall is limited to frozen vegetable and fruit products as discussed further below.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Several frozen vegetable products tested positive for Salmonella including:

Frozen Deep-brand Sprouted Mat (Moth), Lot IN 24353K, 24354K, 25072K

Frozen Deep-brand Sprouted Moong (Mung), Lot IN 25058K

Frozen Deep-brand Premium Select Surti Undhiu Mix, Lot IN 25158K

Frozen Deep-brand Premium Select Singoda, Lot IN 25150K

Chetak has decided to expand its voluntary recall to include additional frozen vegetable and fruit products that were manufactured on the same equipment from December 18, 2024 – August 18, 2025.

The products subject to this expanded voluntary recall were distributed nationwide in retail stores under the lot numbers and use-by dates, listed below. Recalled product was packaged in flexible plastic bags, and Lot Number and Use- By Dates can be found on the back panel.

No illnesses have been directly reported in connection with this issue to date.

If you have any of the products with the lot numbers listed above, please immediately stop use, and discard or return product to your point of purchase. For all other frozen vegetables, please cook thoroughly.

Please note that production of these products has been suspended while Chetak continues its investigation as to the source of the problem.

For additional information or for any questions on this recall, please contact cservice@deepfoods.com or (908) 810-7500, Monday-Friday, 9am to 5pm EST. Thank you for your cooperation.

This voluntary recall is in coordination and cooperation with U.S. FDA and regulatory authorities.

Chetak remains steadfast in its commitment to compliance, safety, and quality. As part of this recall, the Company is taking proactive steps to ensure that any potential issues are addressed swiftly and transparently. We believe open communication is vital to maintaining consumer trust, and the Company is dedicated to supporting its customers throughout this process.

Additional lots of the sprouted mung and moth beans that have already been recalled include: 24330, 24297, 24291 and 24292. These products should not be available for sale at this time. We advise consumers to still check their freezers for recalled product and to throw it away.

