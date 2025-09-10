MAINE, September 10 - Back to current news.

Maine Celebrates a Century of Tradition at The Big E

September 10, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, Maine -Maine will again be open for business on the Avenue of States at the Eastern States Exposition, home of The Big E, in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Since 1925, the Maine Building has welcomed millions of visitors to experience the state's farms, forests, fisheries, artisans, and entrepreneurs, all under one iconic roof.

The Big E, the largest fair in the Northeast, runs September 1228, 2025, attracting more than 1.6 million visitors annually.

Highlights in the Maine Building this year include:

Maine Day Saturday, September 13

Saturday, September 13 4-H/FFA Day Saturday, September 13

Saturday, September 13 Harvest New England Day Friday, September 26

Celebrating the Year of Youth in Agriculture

The 2025 fair also offers a special opportunity to celebrate Maines Year of Youth in Agriculture, which recognizes the next generation of farmers, foresters, and food leaders. Each September at the Big E, 4-H and FFA members represent their communities by competing, showcasing skills, and building connections. Their presence continues a long tradition of youth leadership and innovation on the Avenue of States.

As noted in the Governors proclamation declaring Saturday, September 13, 2025, as The Maine Buildings Centennial Celebration Day: "Each year at the Big E, 4-H and FFA youth from across Maine proudly compete, showcase their talents, and build connections with peers from across the region, and in 2025, Maines Year of Youth in Agriculture, these programs stand as a proud reminder of Maines deep agricultural traditions and the pivotal role that these young leaders play in carrying them forward."

2025 Maine Building Vendors and Exhibitors

Inside the Maine Building, fairgoers are welcomed by exhibitors who not only greet visitors but also share their goods, wares, talents, crafts, and delicious foods. Each exhibitor helps visitors experience Maine in a personal way, offering them the chance to taste, see, and bring home something authentic from the Pine Tree State.

About the Maine Building

Built in 1925, the Maine Building was designed as a permanent exhibition hall to showcase Maines culture, commerce, and craftsmanship. Nearly a century later, it remains a vital hub where fairgoers can experience the tastes, artistry, and spirit of Maine in one destination.

The Maine Building on the Avenue of States at the Big E (DACF Photo)