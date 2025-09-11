Governor Newsom announces appointments 9.10.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Vishesh Anand, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Senior Advisor at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. Anand has been Deputy Director of Special Projects at the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom since 2025, where he was previously Deputy Regional Director of External Affairs from 2022 to 2025. He was a Public Engagement Deputy for Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs at the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti from 2021 to 2022. Anand was a Field Deputy at the Office of Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin from 2020 to 2021. He was a Client Engagement Representative at Aspiration in 2020. Anand was an Operations Manager at Kinetic Society LLC from 2019 to 2020. He was a Business Analyst at Kinetic Society LLC from 2017 to 2019. Anand earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Global Studies from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $140,004. Anand is registered with no party preference.

Lisa Middleton, of Palm Springs, has been appointed to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration. Middleton was a Councilmember for the City of Palm Springs from 2017 to 2024. She was the Interim Executive Director of the LGBTQ+ Center of the Desert in 2014. Middleton served in several positions at the State Compensations Insurance Fund from 1974 to 2010, including Senior Vice President of Internal Affairs, San Diego District Manager and Claims/Rehabilitation Manager. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Middleton is a Democrat.

Luis Arabit, of Pasadena, has been appointed to the California Board of Occupational Therapy. Arabit has been an Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy at California State University, San Jose since 2024, where he was an Assistant Professor from 2018 to 2024. He was a Supervisor of Occupational Therapy at Adventist Health White Memorial from 2016 to 2018. Arabit held several roles at White Memorial Medical Center from 2001 to 2016, including Clinical Coordinator for Occupational Therapy, Leadership Coordinator for Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Pediatric Rehabilitation Services & The Cleft Palate Program and Clinical Fieldwork Coordinator. He was Founder and Co-Owner at L&G Rehab from 2002 to 2007. Arabit is an Executive Member & Cultural Liaison for the Association of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Occupational Therapy, California Ambassador for the American Occupational Therapy Political Action Committee, and a Member of the American Occupational Therapy Association, Occupational Therapy Association of California, World Federation of Occupational Therapists, NeuroDevelopmental Treatment Association, and the University of the Philippines College of Allied Medical Professions Alumni Association. He earned a Doctor of Occupational Therapy Degree from University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Sciences from Texas Tech University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy from University of the Philippines. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Arabit is a Democrat.

Erin Schwier, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Board of Occupational Therapy. Schwier has been Assistant Dean of Occupational Therapy at University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences since 2025 where she has been Program Director since 2014, and an Occupational Therapist at Sierra School San Diego and Practice Occupational Therapy since 2004. She was an Assistant Professor at University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences from 2019 to 2014. Schwier was an Adjunct Faculty for Occupational Therapy at Grossmont Community College from 2007 to 2014. She was an Occupational Therapist at Sunny Days Early Childhood Developmental Services from 2004 to 2006. Schwier was an Occupational Therapist at Scripps Green Hospital, San Diego and Therapy Specialists/Career Staff Unlimited from 2003 to 2006. She is a Member of the American Occupational Therapy Association and Occupational therapy Association of California. Schwier earned a Doctor of Education degree from University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree and Master of Arts in Occupational Therapy degree from University of Southern California and Bachelor of Arts degree in Child and Family Development from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Schwier is a Democrat.

Ada Boone Hoerl, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Board of Occupational Therapy. Hoerl has been Program Director and Professor for the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at Sacramento City College since 2007 and an Adjunct Professor from 1995 to 2007. She was an Adult Education Teacher at San Juan Unified School District from 1999 to 2007. Hoerl earned a Master of Education degree from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Science degree in Newspaper Production Management from Rochester Institute of Technology. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hoerl is a Democrat.

Bridget Legnavsky, of Norden, has been appointed to the California Travel and Tourism Commission. Legnavsky has been Chief Executive Officer and President at Sugar Bowl Corporation since 2022. She was Chief Experience Officer at Real New Zealand from 2021 to 2022. Legnavsky was General Manager at Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone Ski Area from 2011 to 2021. She held multiple positions at Cardrona Alpine Resort from 1993 to 2019, including Services Manager, Training Director Ski Instructor, Trainer, and Coach. Legnavsky held multiple positions at New Zealand Snowsports Instructors Alliance from 1995 to 2014, including Alpine Technical Director, Senior Examiner and Demonstrator. She is a member of the Executive Committee at Ski California. Legnavsky earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Physical Education degree from the University of Otago. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Legnavsky is not registered to vote.