Unitirreno Completes Rome–Olbia Fiber Connection, Progressing Toward Full Submarine Cable Deployment

Critical milestone achieved as Unitirreno’s advanced subsea cable system nears completion, enhancing connectivity across the Mediterranean and Europe.

The completion of the Rome–Olbia connection marks a crucial milestone in our mission to establish Italy as a key gateway for global data traffic.” — Renato Brunetti, CEO, Unitirreno

ROME, ITALY, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unitirreno Submarine Network S.p.A. has reached a major milestone in its Mediterranean submarine cable project with the successful completion of the Rome–Olbia fiber connection. This marks a significant step forward in the deployment of the 24-fiber pair subsea cable system designed to meet surging bandwidth demands and expand Italy’s digital infrastructure.The system’s main lay is advancing on schedule, with connections between Sicily (Mazara del Vallo), Rome (Fiumicino) and Olbia completed. Fiber pairs linking Rome and Olbia are already available for service. The system build is scheduled for completion by 14 September 2025, bringing the entire project closer to its Ready-for-Service (RFS) date.Unitirreno’s strategic importance lies in its ability to address growing connectivity demands originating from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. These regions are experiencing unprecedented growth in internet traffic, driven by AI workloads, cloud computing, video streaming, and the broader push toward digital transformation. The Middle East and Asia, in particular, are key sources of data traffic, and Unitirreno provides a direct, low-latency path to Europe, bypassing congested hubs like Marseille.The system positions Italy as a critical gateway for intercontinental cables, connecting Africa, the Middle East, and Asia to Northern Europe’s major Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and data centers. Offering sub-9 millisecond latency from Sicily via Genoa/Milan to Northern Europe, Unitirreno is designed to provide one of the fastest and most reliable routes across the Mediterranean, ensuring a secure and resilient alternative to traditional paths.Renato Brunetti, CEO of Unitirreno, commented, “The completion of the Rome–Olbia connection marks a crucial milestone in our mission to establish Italy as a key gateway for global data traffic. With the Genoa landing station nearing completion, we’re on track to deliver the fastest, most secure route across the Mediterranean, addressing the surging demand for low-latency, high-capacity connectivity.”Andrea Cornetti, President of Unitirreno & CEO, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Azimut Libera Impresa SGR, added: "This achievement is about more than just connectivity—it’s about creating opportunities. By linking critical regions and boosting Italy’s digital infrastructure, we’re opening doors for innovation, collaboration, and growth across Europe and beyond."The Unitirreno cable is designed to support up to 480 Tbps of capacity and offers an open cable system structure, allowing customers the flexibility to select tailored solutions for their bandwidth needs. The project’s completion will position Unitirreno as a key facilitator of global data traffic, bridging critical markets and enhancing regional digital infrastructure.About Unitirreno Submarine Network, S.p.A (Unitirreno)Unitirreno is a partnership between the fund “Infrastrutture per la Crescita – Esg” established and managed by Azimut Libera Impresa Sgr, Unidata and industry experts to focus on enhancing Italy’s digital infrastructure foundation through deployment of a new subsea cable system in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The approximately 1,030 kilometer system will connect Mazara del Vallo with Genoa and a junction point near Rome-Fiumicino. Unitirreno will offer a secure, low-latency alternative to Marseille as a cable landing hub in the Mediterranean and deliver strategic landing points for intercontinental cables from Asia, the Middle East and Africa in addition to a new route to major digital infrastructure hubs across Europe. www.unitirreno.com

