Boston Native Jordan Elyk Competing on FOX’s New Reality Competition Show 99 to Beat

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOX has revealed contestants from its highly anticipated reality competition series 99 to Beat, premiering Wednesday, September 24 at 9:00 PM ET. Among them is Boston native Jordan Elyk (born Jordan Rogers-Hatcher), who will compete in the fast paced elimination games for a chance at the $1 million prize.

Hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews, 99 to Beat introduces an electrifying format to network television. The series begins with 100 contestants facing off in a series of lightning fast challenges. Every round, the field shrinks as players are eliminated until only one remains standing. Contestants must rely on a sharp mix of strategy, timing, and mental toughness, making every move critical.

“I’m proud to represent Boston on a national stage,” said Elyk. “This show is all about timing, focus, and knowing how to strike during each game, and that’s exactly how I live both in and out of competition. I’m excited for viewers to see how it all plays out.”

Elyk’s competitive spirit has deep roots. Growing up in Boston, he immersed himself in athletics and outdoor pursuits, including running, obstacle course racing, basketball, swimming, and snowboarding. That active lifestyle shaped his mindset for competition and gave him the resilience needed to step into the unpredictable world of reality television.

Outside of sports, Elyk built a career in corporate marketing, specializing in product campaign strategy and partner development within the technology and semiconductor industries. His experience managing high impact campaigns gave him a strong foundation in creativity, communication, and execution. His appearance on FOX is another way he adds his love for competition into his life, bringing together his professional expertise and passion for challenges while continuing to thrive in corporate marketing.

Fans can follow Jordan’s journey on Instagram at @JordanElyk for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, premiere week highlights, and personal commentary on each episode.

“This opportunity is about more than just competing,” Elyk added. “It’s about showing people that you can take risks, step into something completely new, and still find ways to thrive. I want others to feel inspired to chase opportunities even if they’re outside their comfort zone.”

99 to Beat has already generated buzz as one of FOX’s boldest new formats. Unlike traditional reality competitions that focus on long term alliances or slow elimination, this series condenses the tension into fast paced rounds where every second counts. Viewers can expect a mix of skill, quick thinking, and pressure filled decision making as the contestants race toward the finish.

The presence of hosts Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews adds even more energy to the series. Jeong, known for his comedic talent and big screen roles, and Andrews, a respected sportscaster and television personality, bring a dynamic mix of humor, energy, and high stakes commentary to each game.

Reality competition shows have long held a special place in American television, from game formats like Survivor and The Amazing Race to modern high intensity formats. 99 to Beat aims to push that tradition forward, testing not only physical abilities but also mental clarity under pressure. For Elyk, stepping onto that stage means opening a new chapter both personally and professionally.

Friends and family in Boston are already rallying behind his journey. Supporters describe Elyk as someone who thrives under pressure, often finding his best performance when the stakes are highest. That resilience will be key as the competition unfolds.

“Whether it’s on the track, in the gym, or in front of the cameras, Jordan has always been someone who knows when to push and when to stay calm,” said one longtime friend. “That’s exactly the kind of mindset that gives him an edge.”

Jordan Elyk’s story also resonates with many young professionals who balance career paths with creative pursuits. His leap into national television shows how skills learned in one industry like discipline, leadership, and problem solving can fuel success in another.

99 to Beat premieres on Wednesday, September 24 at 9:00 PM ET on FOX, with episodes available the next day on Hulu. Viewers nationwide will have the chance to watch contestants like Jordan Elyk step into the arena and take their shot at becoming the last player standing.

About Jordan Elyk:

Jordan Elyk (born Jordan Rogers-Hatcher) is a Boston based corporate marketer, reality TV contestant, content creator, and aspiring model. With a passion for competition, athletics, and entertainment, he brings a unique mix of intensity and charisma to the screen. Known for his athleticism, resilience, and creative drive, Elyk represents a new generation of multi faceted entertainers blending sports, media, and digital storytelling.

99 To Beat Official Trailer with Ken Jeong & Erin Andrews | Reality Club FOX

