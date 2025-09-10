Submit Release
Notice of Request for Information - Standards for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

 

This Request for Information (RFI) is issued by the District Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) to allow interested parties to identify recommendations for legislative or regulatory action to create standards for electric vehicle charging infrastructure to improve charging reliability in the District. DOEE seeks to use responses to this RFI to inform standards for electric vehicle charging infrastructure that can support electrification of 100% of the vehicles registered in the District. DOEE will use these responses and work with the District Council to implement legislative and regulatory actions to establish EV charging infrastructure standards and improve charging reliability in the District.

The Request for Information (RFI) is in the attachments section below.

Please submit all responses or additional questions to [email protected].

The deadline for submittal is October 20, 2025.

