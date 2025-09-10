Statement from Mayor Horwath regarding the 2026 Budget Process

On September 11th, City of Hamilton staff will present the 2026 Budget Outlook report, which is simply the starting point of budget discussions. Where the budget begins is not where it ends - that will be shaped by Hamiltonians, by Council, and by the priorities we set together.

As Mayor, I know Hamiltonians are facing real affordability challenges. Every decision in this budget affects daily lives - from housing and transit to roads and neighbourhood services.

This year, we are opening more opportunities than ever for residents to share their priorities. From September 15 to October 10, people can join engagement opportunities across the city, take part in a citywide virtual meeting, or share their views through online tools like the Balancing Act platform and survey. We’ll be sharing full details on these opportunities soon.

I’ve also asked my council colleagues to sit down with me to share their budget priorities. We may have different views on some issues, but our shared goal is the same: a budget that reflects the needs of Hamiltonians and delivers the services our community relies on and deserves.

Budgets are more than numbers - they reflect our values. They show what we choose to build, protect, and prioritize. In 2025, we made real progress in housing, road repair, transit, and economic development.

Now, it’s time to build on that progress with a 2026 budget that strengthens affordability, supports our neighbourhoods, and shapes a city that works for everyone - together.