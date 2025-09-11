Supreme Twins Foundation Makes Powerful Debut as 400+ Community Leaders Gather for Inaugural Celebration

Ilieva and Miguel Valdes, Founders of the Supreme Twins Foundation; Nelson Hincapie, CEO, Miami Dade College Foundation; Alejandra Abusada, Director of Development, Miami Dade College Foundation; and MJ Mitzenmacher, CFO, MDC Foundation Lian Fanjul with Miguel and Ilieva Valdes Albita Rodriguez

Foundation Announces $60K Scholarship Fund with Miami Dade College to Expand Opportunities for Young Adults with Disabilities as They Transition to Adulthood

We’ve seen firsthand the gaps in available services and want to create hope and opportunity for families. This is the beginning of a legacy rooted in love, purpose, and intention.” — Ilieva Valdés, co-founder of the Supreme Twins Foundation

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Supreme Twins Foundation - a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children with disabilities and their families - marked its official launch with an Inaugural Celebration on Saturday, September 6 at the JW Marriott Marquis. The invitation-only affair brought together more than 400 community leaders, changemakers, local officials and supporters for an unforgettable evening of purpose and community impact.The celebration featured Grammy Award–winning artist Albita Rodríguez, who delivered a special performance as the Foundation’s official celebrity ambassador. Esteemed news anchors Calvin Hughes of WPLG Local 10 and Alina Mayo Azze served as the evening’s Masters of Ceremonies.Founded by Ilieva and Miguel Valdés, parents of twin daughters Nathaly and Nicolee, both diagnosed with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), the Supreme Twins Foundation was inspired by their personal journey facing the challenges of raising children with unique abilities. Funds raised during the evening will support the Foundation’s three pillars: Therapeutic Services, Education & Employment Opportunities, and Caregiver Support.“Nathaly and Nicolee have been our driving force,” said Ilieva Valdés, co-founder of the Supreme Twins Foundation. “We’ve seen firsthand the gaps in available services and want to create hope and opportunity for families while addressing a critical void in our community. This is more than a celebration - it is the beginning of a legacy rooted in love, purpose, and intention.”With a strong focus on the transition to adulthood, the Supreme Twins Foundation supports young people with unique abilities through life skills training, personal development, supported employment, and tools for independence. At the Inaugural Celebration, the Foundation announced a $60,000 scholarship fund with Miami Dade College’s ACCESS program, which provides high-quality education for students with disabilities aging out of the school system and preparing for self-sufficient futures.With the continued support of the community, the Supreme Twins Foundation aims to expand its impact by forging additional partnerships with like-minded organizations that benefit children with disabilities and their families.The need for organizations like the Supreme Twins Foundation is underscored by the growing number of families raising children with disabilities. According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 6 children in the United States is diagnosed with a developmental disability, ranging from mild learning disorders to more severe conditions like Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). Yet, many families struggle to access the specialized care and services their children need, with insurance gaps leaving essential therapies, educational opportunities, and caregiving resources out of reach.Guests at the Inaugural Celebration enjoyed a one-of-a-kind evening featuring elevated cuisine, live entertainment by Albita Rodríguez and meaningful community impact. Every detail was thoughtfully designed to reflect the Foundation’s mission of building a stronger, more inclusive community.About Supreme Twins FoundationThe Supreme Twins Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities and supporting their families. Founded by Ilieva and Miguel Valdés, parents of twin daughters with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), the foundation was born from their personal experiences navigating the challenges of caring for children with special needs. The foundation focuses on three key areas: providing access to essential therapeutic services, creating education and employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities, and offering ongoing support to caregivers through educational resources and emotional assistance. Driven by a mission to create a more inclusive and supportive community, the Supreme Twins Foundation is committed to empowering individuals with disabilities and their families to reach their fullest potential. For more information, please visit www.supremetwins.org.

