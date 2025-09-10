Board of Public Works Approves $4.7 Million for Park Improvements and Land Conservation in Seven Maryland Counties

September 10, 2025

Funding approved for DNR’s Program Open Space Local and Rural Legacy programs

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Board of Public Works today approved nearly $4.7 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to local governments and land trusts for new playgrounds, sports fields, pickleball courts, and land conservation in Allegany, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Talbot, and Washington counties.

Nearly $2.9 million in Program Open Space – Local funding was approved for ten projects, including a Calvert County project to install new playground equipment at Cove Point Park, a Cecil County project to construct an outdoor bike playground with a pump track at Brantwood Regional Park, and funding for two new parks in Harford County. The new parks – Benson Field in Fallston and Vale Road Park in Bel Air – will both have sports fields, pickleball courts, and paths.

Additionally, the Board approved nearly $1.8 million in Rural Legacy funding for the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy to protect 285 acres of land in the Agricultural Security Corridor – Eastern Shore Heartland Rural Legacy Area in Talbot County. The conservation easement will preserve forested stream buffers along Ash Bridge Branch, a tributary to Miles Creek, and habitat for Forest Interior Dwelling Species of birds, such as scarlet tanagers and barred owls, which require large blocks of forest to successfully nest. Scenic vistas will also be protected for more than a mile along public roads near the Town of Trappe.

All funded projects are listed in the Board of Public Works September 10, 2025 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

The Rural Legacy Program, created in 1997, conserves large working landscapes across 36 locally designated areas throughout Maryland. The Rural Legacy Program, along with the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, have recently earned the State of Maryland a national recognition from the American Farmland Trust.

More news on grants approved for Program Open Space Local, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.