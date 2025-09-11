OpenNetworks Launches Fully Transparent Healthcare Platform for Self-Funded Employers and Providers

Rewiring U.S. Healthcare

A disruptive approach that empowers collaboration between self-funded employers and healthcare providers to reduce costs and improve care delivery

TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenNetworks today announced the launch of its groundbreaking open technology platform designed to fundamentally transform the economics of employer-sponsored healthcare. Founded by Steve Wiggins, the industry pioneer who launched Oxford Health Plans and a leader who brings four decades of experience building transformative healthcare companies, OpenNetworks departs from the traditional opaque network model to establish a marketplace where employers and providers transact under defined business terms bypassing traditional intermediaries.

The OpenNetworks platform delivers measurable value across all stakeholders through complete transparency, primary provider network replacement, and direct contracting optionality. The platform serves as an alternative to traditional carrier networks, not just a point solution or narrow network. Employers gain access to real-time data and AI-driven tools so that they can proactively manage their healthcare costs, significantly lowering spending while ensuring access to quality care. Healthcare providers retain control over their business terms while benefiting from unprecedented visibility into claims processing information.

This infrastructure provides a scalable solution that creates and incentivizes productive relationships between employers and providers while delivering complete transparency across the system. "We're addressing the fundamental problem of rising healthcare costs by creating a platform where transparency and collaboration drive real savings," said CEO Joe Nelson. The company is launching first in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area and will expand rapidly across Texas before entering strategic markets nationwide.

About OpenNetworks

OpenNetworks is an open platform facilitating transparent, predictable, and sustainable business arrangements between healthcare providers and self-funded employers. The platform enables enhanced contracting relationships, comprehensive provider network customization, and powerful cost-saving tools, giving all stakeholders unprecedented control over their healthcare relationships. To learn more, visit www.opennetworks.org

For more information, contact inquiries@opennetworks.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.