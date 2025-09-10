MVD accepting grant applications from nonprofits that help chronically ill children

HELENA – The Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is accepting Chrome for Kids Wish Fund applications from Montana-based nonprofits that grant wishes to chronically or seriously ill children.

When a Montana resident pays to register their motorcycle or quadricycle, a $20 donation fee is put into the Chrome for Kids Wish Fund, a special revenue fund created by the Montana Legislature to provide financial support for programs that make a lasting impact on children’s lives. Qualified local nonprofits dedicated to helping children are encouraged to apply for the Chrome for Kids grant to support their services.

“Thanks to the Chrome for Kids Wish Fund we are able to support organizations that are working everyday to make children’s dreams come true,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said. “It’s really wonderful to know that we can be a part of something that reaches beyond the business of motor vehicles.”

To be considered, applications must include the following:

An overview of the nonprofit

A letter of interest including the amount of money requested and what the grant would be used for

A tax statement showing that the nonprofit is a 501(c)(3)

Board members of the nonprofit

Please submit the application material to [email protected] with the subject line “Chrome for Kids application.” The deadline to submit an application is November 10. Grant winners will be announced in early December.