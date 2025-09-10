9/10/25 – JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON HAWAIʻI’S CLIMATE FUTURE AT A LIBRARY NEAR YOU

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON HAWAIʻI’S CLIMATE FUTURE AT A LIBRARY NEAR YOU

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) is partnering with state libraries to host talk-story sessions that connect communities with climate actions aimed to make Hawaiʻi safer, healthier and more affordable.

CCMAC is working on a comprehensive road map to guide the state’s efforts to build resiliency, affordability, a robust economy and community well-being across the islands. As part of this crucial process, community members are invited to attend a talk-story session to review the draft Climate Action Pathways (CAP) and ensure we are identifying the solutions that will make a positive difference in the lives of Hawaiʻi’s residents and visitors.

Talk-story sessions are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

9/10/25 – Mānoa Public Library (Oʻahu) – 5 p.m.

9/11/25 – Kailua Public Library (Oʻahu) – 4 p.m.

9/13/25 – Salt Lake-Moanalua Public Library (Oʻahu) – Noon

9/15/25 – Mililani Public Library (Oʻahu) – 5 p.m.

9/16/25 – Waimānalo Public Library (Oʻahu) – 1 p.m.

9/17/25 – Kahului Library (Maui) – 9 a.m.

9/18/25 – Wailuku Library (Maui) – 3 p.m.

9/20/25 – Hilo Library (Hawaiʻi Island) – 1 p.m.

9/23/25 – Līhuʻe Library (Kauaʻi) – 11 a.m.

9/23/25 – Kapaʻa Library (Kauaʻi) – 4 p.m.

More sessions will be announced on CCMAC’s online events calendar in the weeks to come.

“We are delighted about how active the community has been in contributing to the Climate Action Pathways. With the continued help of our ʻohana I am hopeful for our future,” said CCMAC Climate Outreach Leader Bill Unruh.

The CAP is a detailed plan deeply rooted in a commitment to mālama ʻāina – to care for and protect the land, ecosystems and their connections with the people of Hawai‘i – ensuring a thriving future for all. As part of this process, CCMAC is inviting the community to review the CAP draft and share input on measures for the state to adopt.

To ensure participation is easy and impactful, community members can go online to review proposed actions, see what others are thinking and share ideas on specific measures in categories such as energy, transportation, agriculture, forestry and more.

CCMAC staff is excited about the opportunity to partner with Hawaiʻi state libraries and inspire more voices to join the discussion in this important endeavor.

“Libraries are where communities come together to learn, share, and shape the future,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “We’re proud to partner in this important effort and invite everyone to stop by one of the talk-story sessions to explore the plan, ask the team questions and join in the community conversation.”

Comments can also be provided online at https://hiclimate.consider.it or submitted to [email protected]. Community feedback will ensure the adopted measures reflect priorities and realities from locations across the state. The platform will be open for public input through September 30, 2025.

“Your manaʻo is vital as we work together to build a climate-ready Hawaiʻi,” added Unruh.

