09/10/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding PURA Draft Decision Reducing United Illuminating $105 Million Rate Hike

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the draft decision today by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority reducing a $105 million rate hike demand from United Illuminating. The company filed for the rate hike last fall, a mere year after receiving a prior revenue increase. PURA preliminarily authorized an increase of approximately $29 million.

“United Illuminating does not need more money. It’s Connecticut families who need a break from these relentless revenue grabs and unaffordable energy bills. When utilities come before PURA for a rate hike, it’s their job to prove their case. And they need to do so with real evidence and hard numbers, not PR campaigns and lobbyists. We combed through every page and penny of their application, and it was padded with unsupported expenses and unjustified corporate profits. PURA was right to cut this demand,” said Attorney General Tong.

United Illuminating announced last September its intentions to seek $105 million in new revenues. If approved, such an increase would have increased bills by an average of 9.3 percent. The distribution rate would have risen by 34 percent. The rate hike application closely followed a $23 million rate increase granted by PURA. The company had sought $130.7 million.

