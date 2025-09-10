Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship – Visit by Senator of The Republic of The Philippines Loren Legarda, 11 to 14 September 2025

Senator of the Republic of the Philippines Loren Legarda will visit Singapore under the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF) from 11 to 14 September 2025. Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals to visit Singapore. The Fellows are chosen based on their track record and potential to contribute to the development of their nations and strengthening bilateral relations with Singapore. Senator Legarda is the 83rd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow and the fifth from the Philippines.

Senator Legarda will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. She will be hosted to meals by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu. She will also meet Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling. Chairman of the LKYEF Lee Tzu Yang will host a welcome dinner for Senator Legarda.

Senator Legarda will receive briefings and make site visits related to carbon credits, water management, urban planning, sustainability, and education. She will deliver a public lecture on the environment, climate change, and sustainability at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute.

