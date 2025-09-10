NUJ Reach group chapel strongly condemns proposed editorial cuts

The group chapel has expressed no faith or confidence in the company's strategy, and voiced its concern over the use of artificial intelligence, seeking clear commitments and greater transparency from the company.

Group chapel statement:

The savage cuts announced by Reach plc to its editorial teams are condemned in the strongest possible terms by the Reach NUJ Group Chapel on behalf of our hundreds of members. Details of where the axe will fall have been given piecemeal, but it is obvious from the overall total of 321 jobs in line for the chop that the concept of quality journalism itself is imperilled at the UK and Ireland’s largest commercial publisher.

The creation of a Live News Network and significant restructuring around the principle of fewer text-based stories and more video content with the reassuring pledge to enhance and promote the group’s valued and trusted national and regional brands, is in fact doublespeak. The exact opposite is in fact the case with, for example, a near halving of dozens of dedicated journalists at The Mirror that have been put at risk. A similar picture of sweeping cuts to specialist journalists around the group is evident from the plans unveiled.

Our members have no faith or confidence in a strategy that will lead to a further and faster hollowing out of staffing on these historic and respected titles. A new business case must be found - and fast - away from a path to nowhere.

The greatest concern is that despite the loud denials from the company that AI is behind its thinking that it can cut hundreds of journalists and still enjoy a reputation for quality journalism, it is evident that AI is indeed the enabler for it. Be it from the use of AI to replace skilled notetakers in redundancy consultation meetings now underway, to relying on the Guten software programme to cut out the “duplication” of separate news creation for the leading titles, it is obvious to all that there is a desperate bid to use flawed technology to plug gaping holes.

Journalists are not opposed to AI where it helps them do their job better, frees them to do more valuable work and improves the overall journalism produced. Clear commitments must be given about the use of AI to save the company’s reputation and longer-term future. AI must not be used to replace journalists; there must be full disclosure on all ways AI is being used and a binding commitment to meaningfully consult the Union on any new proposed uses of AI.

The group chapel will be raising this with the NUJ Parliamentary Group and we will now be launching a consultation with our members via chapels as to next steps. The Group Chapel rules nothing out at this stage.