DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ISSUES $2,000 FINE FOR REMOVING RED PLACARD

Posted on Sep 10, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has issued a Notice of Violation and Order to Manuela Malasadas Co., LLC, doing business as Manuela Malasadas, located at 56-565 Kamehameha Hwy., for unlawfully removing a red placard issued on July 10, 2025.

The facility was fined $2,000 for intentionally removing the posted red “CLOSED” placard from its mobile food establishment. On July 14, 2025, a DOH Food Safety Branch inspector observed that the placard had been removed and was no longer posted at the site. The red placard was issued on July 10, 2025 because the facility did not have water available for required hand washing.

The food establishment has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the notice.

“Placards provide important information on a food establishment’s compliance with health and safety requirements. Placard removal is a serious violation,” said Peter Oshiro, DOH environmental health program manager. “Since the start of the placarding program, we’ve seen excellent compliance by food establishments. This is only the seventh incident involving tampering with a placard.”

Only authorized DOH agents may post or remove a color-coded placard indicating a food establishment’s compliance status.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaiʻi residents and visitors through food safety education and the regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of facilities where food is prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold. It also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration and works to prevent or mitigate foodborne outbreaks. Health inspectors collaborate with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s new restaurant placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

