ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has joined an amicus brief supporting the rights of victims and families of the heinous Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks to sue American individuals and organizations accused of providing material support to Hamas. This includes National Students for Justice in Palestine, Within Our Lifetime (formerly known as NYC Students for Justice in Palestine), Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine, and other affiliated organizations that are alleged to have served as the Hamas propaganda division – recruiting foot soldiers for direct acts of violence, property destruction, and campus disruptions on behalf of the terrorist organization.

“Those who provide support to violent terrorist organizations must be held accountable,” said Carr. “In Georgia, we have worked to strengthen our laws to include criminal penalties for anyone who collaborates with Hamas, and we will keep pushing for legislation that does just that. We’re proud to support the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks and the families of those brutally murdered by Hamas, and we will continue to stand against antisemitism in all its forms.”

Nearly two years ago, Hamas carried out a massive terror attack against Israel, culminating in the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. Since then, Hamas terrorists have continued to engage in countless attacks against Israeli citizens while holding both hostages and the bodies of the deceased. Just as this terrorism is illegal, so is providing material support to the terrorists and terror organizations that perpetrated this violence. Providing such support violates federal law and the laws of many states. Victims and families of the attacks have sued those who are accused of providing that material support.

Carr is joined in filing this brief by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Find a copy of the brief here .