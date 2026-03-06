Defendants charged in Fulton, Muscogee, Stewart and DeKalb counties

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit has obtained indictments against four individuals in Fulton, Muscogee, Stewart and DeKalb counties. As asserted in the indictments, the defendants fraudulently created and forged Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) checks, improperly using DDS information, and deposited those checks into personal bank accounts. The bogus checks from all four indictments total $53,616.02. The defendants did not have any employment or business relations with DDS.

“We’re fighting to ensure every tax dollar is protected – not pocketed by criminals,” said Carr. “Let me be clear – if you steal from the State and hardworking Georgians, you will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Fraud and theft won’t be tolerated, no matter the amount.”

These cases were investigated by the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit with the assistance of DDS.

Fulton County Indictment

On Feb. 17, 2026, the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit presented evidence to a Fulton County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Ashanti Asberry.

Specifically, Asberry is facing the following charges.

Ashanti Asberry, 26, of Lawrenceville:

1 count of Theft by Taking

1 count of Forgery

Muscogee County Indictment

On Oct. 21, 2025, the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit presented evidence to a Muscogee County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Aieriana Turner.

Specifically, Turner is facing the following charges.

Aieriana Turner, 25, of Columbus:

2 counts of Theft by Taking

2 counts of Forgery

Stewart County Indictment

On Sept. 15, 2025, the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit presented evidence to a Stewart County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Nakesha Bryant.

Specifically, Bryant is facing the following charges.

Nakesha Bryant, 40, of Richland:

1 count of Theft by Taking

1 count of Forgery

DeKalb County Indictment

On Aug. 19, 2025, the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit presented evidence to a DeKalb County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Daria Martin.

Specifically, Martin is facing the following charges.

Daria Martin, 25, of Bremen:

1 count of Theft by Taking

1 count of Forgery

No further information about the investigations or the indictments may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.