Governor Stein Signs Executive Order for Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs

NORTH CAROLINA, September 10 - Today Governor Josh Stein signed Executive Order 25 relaunching the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs (ICCHP), a multi-agency effort to prevent and end homelessness in part by strengthening coordination among partners across government as well as private and non-profit sector service providers and advocates. The Council will be co-chaired by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Policy Director Karen Wade and North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Chief of Staff Jessica Whichard.

“All of us benefit when people have a safe place to call home,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Right now, we do not have enough homes, and the homes we have cost too much. Cost is a major cause of homelessness and a major barrier when people are trying to return to housing. I am proud to relaunch this council to prevent homelessness and increase the development of affordable housing of all types so that every North Carolinian can thrive.”

“North Carolinians experiencing homelessness face challenges when trying to access physical and mental health care and treatment for substance use disorder,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Policy Director Karen Wade. “I am proud to co-chair this council and work with partners to ensure people receive the care they need in their journey to secure housing and live a healthy life.”

“Estimates say that nearly 700 veterans in North Carolina are experiencing homelessness,” said North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Chief of Staff Jessica Slider Whichard and co-chair. “I look forward to co-chairing this council, working to end veteran homelessness, and continuing North Carolina’s status as a great state for veterans and service members.”

It is estimated that in 2024, more than 11,500 North Carolinians experienced homelessness, including more than 3,200 families with children, more than 500 unaccompanied homeless youth, and nearly 700 veterans. These numbers represent a 19 percent increase from the previous year.

Prior to Hurricane Helene, approximately 6,600 people were experiencing homelessness in the 39 Helene disaster-declared counties. That number increased as a result of Hurricane Helene. The ICCHP will include a dedicated focus on Helene recovery to help more people find safe, affordable housing.

The North Carolina Interagency Council for Homelessness Programs was first created under the Cooper administration. The Council advises the Governor, state agencies, and external partners on issues related to housing stabilization, services for people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, and strategies to reduce and end homelessness. The Council also supports the NCDHHS Strategic Housing Plan to bring together state agencies and key partners, the NCDMVA’s Strategic Plan to support veterans and their families, and the NC Reentry 2030 Strategic Plan’s goal to expand housing opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Governor Stein is dedicated to building more homes of all types and ensuring that housing is available and affordable for all North Carolinians. In his 2025-2027 state budget proposal, Governor Stein proposed $35 million a year for the Housing Trust Fund to create more housing for low-income families, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. He also called for investments in the Workforce Loan Program to aid in the construction and repair of affordable housing.

Members of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs: