Award-Winning Documentary on Nashville Black Baseball History Selected for 20th Annual International Black Film Festival

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An award-winning documentary that tells the story of Nashville Black baseball history has been selected for screening at the International Black Film Festival on Oct. 5, 2025.Author/Director/former TSU Professor Harriet Himbro-Hamilton’s film, “ A Tour of One City: The History of the Negro Leagues in Nashville (Tennessee) and Beyond,” recently won the Grand Prize Documentary-Television at the Marina del Rey (California) Film Festival. It also received exposure in June at the Charlotte (North Carolina) Black Film Festival.“We are honored and thrilled with the positive response to the documentary so far,” said Hamilton, who shares top creative billing with videographer Quinton Cox. “The Negro Leagues represent a critical yet often underrepresented chapter in both baseball and Civil Rights history.”Hamilton developed her vision for making the film several years ago while writing books about her father, Nashville Black baseball legend Henry Kimbro, and other famous Negro Leaguers. “Daddy’s Scrapbook” and “”Home Plate” were warmly received by surviving athletes and their families, leading to Major League Baseball recognizing NBL players as professionals.“I had accumulated a lot of video footage of several players while conducting research for my two books,” the author added. “The question I asked myself was what I was going to do with all of that footage.”Her documentary weaves rich archival materials and personal testimonies into an educational and emotionally resonant narrative. It brings to life the cultural and historical significance of the local players who participated in the Negro Leagues, which filled baseball stands from the Civil War to the 1960s.The Nashville Sounds has embraced the project, even screening a segment of the documentary during a game in 2024.“Dr. Kimbro-Hamilton’s documentary on Negro League Baseball is not only a compelling piece of storytelling but an essential contribution to the broader understanding of history, race and sports in Nashville and beyond,” noted Doug Scopel, vice-president of operations for the Sounds Baseball organization.Screening at the International Black Film Festival will occur from 2-3:15 p.m. Oct. 5 (Sunday) at the Hutton Hotel in Music City. Filmmakers and movie lovers can attend the showing for $13.17, plus a transaction fee of $1.80. To learn more or buy tickets, visit www.ibffevents.com “This documentary honors many local Nashvillians whose impact on the game transcended the field,” Kimbro-Hamilton said.###

