Gavin/Solmonese Welcomes David Knoll as Senior Consultant

David Knoll has joined Gavin/Solmonese as Senior Consultant, bringing expertise in mergers & acquisitions, commercial banking, and financial management.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gavin/Solmonese, a leading corporate advisory and restructuring firm, is pleased to announce that David Knoll has joined the firm as Senior Consultant, bringing with him deep expertise in mergers & acquisitions, commercial banking, and strategic financial management.Knoll joins Gavin/Solmonese from Lincoln International, where he served as an Associate in M&A, executing multi-hundred-million-dollar transactions across the technology and healthcare industries. Previously, he held senior roles at J.P. Morgan, where he led cross-functional teams in business banking and home lending, designed data-driven marketing strategies, and oversaw digital transformation initiatives that significantly boosted client engagement and revenue growth.In addition to his corporate experience, Knoll is a Captain in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, where he has served as Company Executive Officer for Maintenance Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 25, leading Marines on hundreds of successful missions and earning recognition for his leadership.Knoll earned his MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business, with specializations in accounting, finance, and real estate, where he was a Merit Scholarship Recipient in the Fertitta Veterans Program. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business & Management from Yeshiva University.“We are thrilled to welcome David to the team,” said Ted Gavin, the firm’s founder. “His rare combination of financial expertise, leadership experience, and operational discipline will make him an invaluable asset to our clients as we help them navigate complex challenges and opportunities.”Knoll is based in New York and will focus on company-side advisory services and real estate restructuring.About Gavin/SolmoneseGavin/Solmonese is a leading corporate advisory and restructuring firm. The team provides financial and operational expertise to help businesses, investors, and stakeholders manage complex situations. Drawing on deep experience across industries, the firm delivers results through strategic advisory services including Corporate Recovery, litigation support through Valuation & Litigation Consulting, and turnaround management via Bankruptcy & Fiduciary Services.

