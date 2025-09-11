SafeSite USA Announces Launch of 'TurnstileTalk,' a Monthly Site Metrics Podcast for the Construction Industry

Turnstile Talk

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeSite USA, a leader in access control and job site analytics, is proud to announce the launch of TurnstileTalk, a revolutionary monthly podcast tailored for individual construction sites. Each episode is custom-produced using real data collected from that site’s turnstiles, registrars, and Secure Scan—turning your projects raw metrics into practical, actionable insights for project teams.Unlike traditional industry podcasts, TurnstileTalk isn’t about broad trends or generic advice. Instead, it’s a focused, 15-minute audio report that dives deep into the site’s own monthly analytical report. Topics include workforce flow, access trends, delivery management, safety events, and other key metrics unique to the project. The result? Every episode is relevant, personal, and immediately useful for site managers, superintendents, and decision-makers.“At SafeSite USA, we believe every jobsite tells its own story—and that story is in the data,” said Tina Baslin, Founder of SafeSite USA. “TurnstileTalk makes it easy for teams to understand what’s really happening on their project, spot trends, and make smarter decisions month after month.”How TurnstileTalk Works:Site-Specific: Each episode is created exclusively for one jobsite, using only that site’s data.Powered by Top Flight Metrics: Data is collected via SafeSite’s turnstiles, registrars, Secure Scan app and more.Actionable Reporting: The podcast breaks down the monthly analytical report, highlighting trends, wins, and opportunities for improvement.Efficient Format: Each episode runs approximately 15 minutes—short enough for busy teams, deep enough to drive change.Private Delivery: Episodes are sent directly to the site team every month.TurnstileTalk is ideal for construction sites that want more than just raw numbers—they want context, clarity, and a fresh way to keep the whole team engaged and informed. By transforming complex analytics into a simple, conversational format, SafeSite USA is helping project leaders harness the full value of their site metrics.About SafeSite USA:SafeSite USA is a recognized leader in temporary access control, job site analytics, and integrated security solutions. With a focus on actionable data and real-world results, SafeSite empowers construction and event professionals to work safer, smarter, and more efficiently.For more information about TurnstileTalk or to learn how you can bring site-specific analytics to your project, visit www.safesiteusa.com or call (844) 726-4268.

