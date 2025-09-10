Dr. Jennifer Sweeton Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Transforming Trauma into Justice

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jennifer Sweeton, clinical and forensic psychologist, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how compassion, science, and advocacy drive her mission to empower survivors.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Sweeton explores the power of merging mental health expertise with legal advocacy, and breaks down how education and resilience can transform trauma into justice.“True impact comes from helping others find their voice,” said Sweeton.Jennifer’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/jennifer-sweeton

