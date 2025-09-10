Frequently asked questions about the ICRC’s work in Iraq

If you are looking for a missing person, please contact the appropriate authority or organization, as indicated in the information below:

For military personnel who went missing during the Iran-Iraq (1980-1988) or Iraq-Kuwait wars (1990-1991), please contact the Directorate of Human Rights at the Iraqi Ministry of Defence at +964 790 194 5476 (Sunday to Thursday, from 09:00 – 14:30, except official holidays).

For civilians who went missing during the Iran-Iraq (1980-1988) or Iraq-Kuwait wars (1990-1991), please contact the Mass Graves Directorate of the Martyrs Foundation at +964 783 571 5725.

If the person went missing after the 2014 conflict:

If you live in Iraq, please contact the ICRC directly through the Community Contact Centre (CCC) at the toll-free number 80022222 (Sunday to Thursday, from 08:30–16:00, except official holidays).

If you live outside Iraq, you can reach out to the nearest ICRC office or National Society office in your country.

If the person went missing under other circumstances:

Visit the nearest police station or court.

Contact the Medico-Legal Directorate of the Ministry of Health at +964 780 717 1201 or +964 773 499 4910.

Contact the Mass Graves Directorate of the Martyrs Foundation at +964 783 571 5725.

Contact the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights at +964 773 068 5040.

Please note that the primary responsibility for clarifying the fate and whereabouts of missing persons lies with the authorities and parties involved in the conflicts. The ICRC supports these efforts and assists in locating missing individuals under certain circumstances.