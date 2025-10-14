ICRC at GCF 2025: Putting the Humanitarian Voice at the Heart of Cybersecurity

During the session on protecting critical infrastructure, Laurent Gisel, Head of the ICRC’s Arms & Conduct of Hostilities Unit, introduced the organization’s pioneering digital emblem — a modern extension of the iconic red cross and red crescent adapted for cyberspace. Just as the emblem protects medical facilities and humanitarian workers in the physical world, its digital counterpart is designed to signal and shield the networks and systems used by humanitarian organizations from cyber operations. The project is part of the ICRC’s broader work to ensure that new technologies are governed by the same principles of protection that apply in armed conflict.

Read more about the digital emblem here.

ICRC specialists also contributed to forward-looking discussions on the future of cyber diplomacy, exploring how international law and diplomacy can keep pace with fast-changing digital threats and protect civilians from harm. The discussion highlighted the growing role of the private tech sector, the impact of harmful information, and the importance of strengthening dialogue between States and technology companies to navigate today’s complex information-cyber-social environment.

In the Impact Network sessions, the ICRC engaged with governments, technology companies and policy leaders to identify practical solutions for safeguarding critical services — from hospitals to water and energy networks — that communities depend on during conflict.