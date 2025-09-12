Transcat Increases Its Service Capabilities with Expanded Liquid Flow Calibration Services

Transcat, a leading provider of calibration, compliance, and laboratory services, is proud to announce the expansion of its liquid flow calibration services.

We are on a mission to deliver best-in-class service – both in the quality of our calibration services, and the customer experience. Expanding these capabilities help us deliver on both promises.” — Curtis Keller, Director of Metrology & Operations for Transcat

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcat, a leading provider of calibration , compliance, and laboratory services, is proud to announce the expansion of its liquid flow calibration services, which now support an even wider range of equipment – and the industries who utilize them.Transcat’s advanced liquid flow meter calibration capabilities now enable calibration services customers to ensure precision and confidence in flow measurement and control—across nearly every flowmeter type and manufacturer. This expansion delivers best-in-class calibration support to a critically underserved industry, helping fill a longstanding gap in high-accuracy liquid flow calibration services.Industries that depend on reliable flow measurement—such as chemical processing, automotive manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, and medical device production—can now turn to Transcat as a trusted partner in performance, compliance, and quality assurance.Key features of this expanded service delivery include support for Coriolis, Electromagnetic, Turbine, Ultrasonic (including clamp-on), Gear flow, Positive displacement, Variable area (rotameter), Orifice, Vortex, and other critical meter types, as well as support for large diameter flowmeters (~2 inch), all fully traceable to NIST with SI unit conformity. To ensure best-in-class service, Transcat’s highly trained technicians tailor each instrument’s calibration in accordance with their application, flow rate, and the specific conditions they operate under.Says Curtis Keller, Director of Metrology & Operations for Transcat, “We are on a mission to deliver best-in-class service to every customer, every day – both in the quality of our calibration services, and the experience customers have with Transcat. Expanding our liquid flow capabilities helps us deliver on both promises.”Innovation and expansion around liquid flow continues, with accredited liquid flow calibration services becoming available later this month.For more information, visit www.transcat.com About TranscatTranscat is a leading provider of calibration, repair, inspection, and compliance services across North America and Ireland. With over 60 years of expertise and a commitment to innovation, Transcat supports customers in highly regulated industries by delivering quality, precision, and performance through solutions that meet the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.Media Contact:Katie BarnesDirector, Marketing Communications,katie.barnes@transcat.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.