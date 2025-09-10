Empress Edwards-El Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Resilience and Social Impact

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empress Edwards-El, public health champion and founder of Yummy Treats, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, faith, and advocacy have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Edwards-El explores the power of transforming trauma into triumph, and breaks down how storytelling, community, and purpose-driven business can drive lasting change.“How to use food, voice, and story to create impact and community,” said Edwards-El.Empress’ episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/empress-edwards-el

