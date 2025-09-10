Enjoy Dead Creek Wildlife Day on Oct. 4

If you enjoy wildlife be sure to make plans to attend the 24th annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison, Vermont on Saturday, October 4.

Activities at Dead Creek Wildlife Day are especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, birdwatching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems. The event will be held at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on Route 17, west of Route 22A.

Early risers can begin the day with a bird banding demonstration at 7:00 a.m. Two large tents at Dead Creek WMA headquarters will open at 9:30 a.m. featuring wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes and nature crafts.

The Dead Creek Visitor Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. featuring displays about conservation and wildlife management in Vermont. Enjoy a walk along the interpretive trail to observe pollinators feeding on native wildflowers. Complete the NatureQuest featuring Steward the Otter.

See live raptors and learn about their ecology. Get your hands dirty with decoy carving and soap carving, then set out to learn about waterfowl hunting. Walk around a rare clayplain forest with an expert. Enjoy local foods and game samples from Vermont Wild Kitchen. Enjoy a presentation on trout stocking. And watch working dogs including pointing dogs, retrievers, tracking dogs, and conservation detection dogs.

Waterfowl will be moving through the area, and there will be plenty of opportunities for viewing around the WMA. Or join the Big Sit and tally birds! Let’s Go Fishing activities and the Giant Lake Champlain Map will be available for exploration. All events are free, and a free shuttle bus will provide regular access to nearby field events throughout the day.

“We want to welcome visitors to the 24th year of the popular Dead Creek Wildlife Day,” said Amy Alfieri, manager of the Dead Creek WMA. “We try to bring in new activities and presentations every year and I am excited for what is on the schedule this year. I only ever see smiles on people’s faces as they learn about fish and wildlife in a beautiful setting. Visitors love to see the live animals and working dogs, and the kids love to build their own bluebird box to take home. It’s a great event for everyone.”

The festival is hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont

Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and Otter Creek Audubon Society. This year’s event is supported by a grant from the Kelsey Trust.

For more information and a schedule of events visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and check under Watch Wildlife.