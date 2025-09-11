The Fashion Class Celebrates First Franchise Location in Virginia Beach

Lisa Lagatella in Front of The Fashion Class Virginia Beach

Family-founded fashion school expands from NYC to Hampton Roads with creativity, confidence, and community

Working with my mom as a franchisee has been wonderful. It’s allowed me to perfect the franchise system while collaborating closely with her, it’s truly a dream come true” — Kerri Quigley

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fashion Class , New York City’s premier sewing and fashion design school for children and adults, is proud to announce the successful launch of its first franchise location in Virginia Beach. The studio, located at 1556 Laskin Road, Suite 144, officially opened its doors on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration.More than 50 families attended the grand opening event, which featured free sewing and craft activities for kids, swag bags, treats, photo opportunities, and a contest giveaway for a Sewing Playdate and Mommy & Me Sewing Lesson.Founded in 2010 by fashion entrepreneur Kerri Quigley, The Fashion Class has taught over 10,000 students how to sew and design their own clothing. Accredited by STEM.org for integrating math and science into creative lessons, the program has been featured in national media outlets and is supported by Quigley’s book, Fashion Design for Kids.Today, sewing is experiencing a resurgence as families seek screen-free, confidence-building enrichment activities. The U.S. children’s enrichment industry is valued at over $70 billion annually, with demand for creative, skill-based programs growing year over year. Unlike passive screen time, sewing provides hands-on skill development, problem-solving, and a sense of accomplishment when a project is completed. The Fashion Class harnesses this trend by offering children an outlet for creativity that also nurtures focus, patience, and self-esteem. The Virginia Beach studio marks the start of The Fashion Class’s national expansion and is owned by Lisa Lagatella of Chesapeake, VA, Kerri’s mother and the company’s very first franchisee.“I’m so excited that our first franchisee is in Virginia Beach; it’s such a vibrant community with amazing families and fun vibes,” said Kerri Quigley, founder of The Fashion Class. “Working with my mom as a franchisee has been wonderful. It’s allowed me to perfect the franchise system while collaborating closely with her, it’s truly a dream come true.”Lisa brings her professional background and a lifelong passion for sewing to her new role.“I’ve witnessed The Fashion Class from the very beginning enriching young lives with its ability to open students’ minds up to some of the creative talents that they hold,” said Lisa Lagatella, owner of The Fashion Class Virginia Beach. “My youngest daughter was only 4 years old when Kerri started the NYC studio. The pride she felt in creating her own projects was priceless and I’m thrilled to now bring that joy and confidence to the families of Hampton Roads.”Virginia Beach was a natural fit for the expansion, as Lisa is a local resident with family roots in the area. The Hilltop East shopping center, where the studio is located, offers a vibrant, family-friendly environment that aligns with The Fashion Class’s mission to make creativity fun and accessible. The Virginia Beach location will offer a full schedule of sewing classes , fashion camps, creative workshops, and parties for ages 2–17, along with adult lessons.About The Fashion ClassFounded in 2010 in New York City by designer and educator Kerri Quigley, The Fashion Class introduces children, teens, and adults to the world of fashion design and sewing through hands-on classes, camps, parties, and workshops. With a mission to make creativity accessible and fun, the program combines art and design with real-world skills like math, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship. Recognized by STEM.org as a top program in STEM education, The Fashion Class continues to inspire the next generation of designers, now expanding nationwide through franchising

