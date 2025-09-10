Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,123 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A2006589                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans                                      

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/10/2025 at 1016

ROAD: West Enosburgh Rd

TOWN: Enosburgh, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

WEATHER: Clear              

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Benjamin Gillers

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans Town, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Judith Paradis

AGE:  78

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 10, 2025, at 1016 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of West Enosburgh Rd near Tyler Branch Rd in the town of Enosburgh. Operator 1, identified as Benjamin Gillers, was traveling westbound on Tyler Branch Rd. Gillers came to a stop, then entered the intersection with West Enosburgh Rd before assuring that it was safe to enter, and collided with vehicle 2, a 2010 F-150, operated by Judith Paradis of Bakersfield. No one was injured as a result of the crash, and the vehicles were both towed from the scene.  

 

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Two Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more