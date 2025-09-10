St. Albans Barracks // Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2006589

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 09/10/2025 at 1016

ROAD: West Enosburgh Rd

TOWN: Enosburgh, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Benjamin Gillers

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans Town, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Judith Paradis

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 10, 2025, at 1016 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of West Enosburgh Rd near Tyler Branch Rd in the town of Enosburgh. Operator 1, identified as Benjamin Gillers, was traveling westbound on Tyler Branch Rd. Gillers came to a stop, then entered the intersection with West Enosburgh Rd before assuring that it was safe to enter, and collided with vehicle 2, a 2010 F-150, operated by Judith Paradis of Bakersfield. No one was injured as a result of the crash, and the vehicles were both towed from the scene.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993