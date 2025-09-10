St. Albans Barracks // Two Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2006589
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 09/10/2025 at 1016
ROAD: West Enosburgh Rd
TOWN: Enosburgh, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Benjamin Gillers
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans Town, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Judith Paradis
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 10, 2025, at 1016 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of West Enosburgh Rd near Tyler Branch Rd in the town of Enosburgh. Operator 1, identified as Benjamin Gillers, was traveling westbound on Tyler Branch Rd. Gillers came to a stop, then entered the intersection with West Enosburgh Rd before assuring that it was safe to enter, and collided with vehicle 2, a 2010 F-150, operated by Judith Paradis of Bakersfield. No one was injured as a result of the crash, and the vehicles were both towed from the scene.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
