Rabid Cat Confirmed in Horry County; Two People and Two Pets Exposed

Sept. 9, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a feral cat found near Glenwood Drive and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea, S.C., has tested positive for rabies.

Two people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The small gray, black, and orange cat was known to be part of a feral cat colony in the area; it did not have a history of a rabies vaccine. Horry County Animal Control is assisting with this investigation by working to identify additional feral/stray cats in the area that may have been exposed.

The cat was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Sept. 5, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 8, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Conway office at (843) 915-8801 (Select Option 7) during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.” An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

Stray and feral cats serve as a significant source for rabies exposure. If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with feral cats in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This cat is the second animal in Horry County to test positive for rabies in 2025. There have been 66 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, none of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Horry County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

