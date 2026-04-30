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Midwife Advisory Council to Meet Monday, May 4, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
April 30, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is pleased to announce the awarding of a $7.7 million Maternal Care Access Project grant to Clemson Rural Health of Clemson University, effective April 24th.

The grant includes $702,750 in one-time funding for the purchase of a Mobile Maternity Unit (MMU), then annual funding of $1.4 million for its operating costs. The grant covers a three-year project period, with two one-year renewal terms.

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Midwife Advisory Council to Meet Monday, May 4, 2026

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