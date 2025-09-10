Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 308.04—Level I Wildlife Control Operator Rules

CONTACT:

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138

September 10, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting rules related to Fis 308.04 on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

These are existing rules that are set to expire in January. There are no substantive changes being proposed, only removing the reference to the cost of the license fee prior to 2016.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback or submit comments via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.