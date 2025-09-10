Subway Crime Falls to Historic Lows

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “The subway is safer today than before the pandemic and we all know why: more cops, more security cameras, and more mental health outreach. These interventions and others — funded and supported by Governor Hochul — have us on track for a third straight year of declining crime.”

According to NYPD statistics, July and August have been especially safe months, with new data confirming both were the safest July and August in history. Overall transit crime was down 22.8 percent this August compared to 2024, and felony assaults were down 40.4 percent compared to last year. Robberies were down 34 percent in the subway system in August compared to 2024.

This historic reduction in crime follows a series of investments in subway safety led by Governor Hochul. In January, Governor Hochul allocated $77 million in state funding to support a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NYPD to deploy officers on board subway trains during overnight hours. This deployment provides peace of mind to riders and a deterrent to those who would commit crime in the system during overnight hours. During this deployment, two NYPD officers patrol a subway train, moving from car to car during a train’s journey.