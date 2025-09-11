Boston Estate Planning Council Announces 2025–2026 Corporate Sponsors

Boston Estate Planning Council Logo Thomas E. Francione, 2025-2026 BEPC President

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), Greater Boston's leading professional organization for estate and wealth planners, proudly announces its 2025–2026 corporate sponsors. This year’s distinguished group of sponsors—both new and returning—reflects BEPC’s continued commitment to cultivating excellence for estate planning professionals.BEPC President Thomas E. Francione , CTFA, AEP, ATFA, expressed his appreciation for the generous support of these organizations, stating:“Our sponsors are more than supporters—they are strategic partners in our mission to advance estate planning in Greater Boston. Their investment in BEPC empowers us to innovate, educate, and build a stronger professional community that is prepared to meet the evolving needs of clients and families.”2025–2026 Corporate SponsorsPlatinum Sponsors• Bassick Advisors Trust and Estates at Douglas Elliman Real Estate• PNC Private BankGold Sponsors• Brown Advisory• Cambridge Trust Company• CAPTRUST• CBIZ• Cottage Caregivers, LLC• Day Pitney LLP• Dwight Rudd Insurance• Fiduciary Trust Company• HUB International New England, LLC• IQ-EQ• Northern Trust• PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP• SCS Financial Services• Verrill• Wilchins, Cosentino & Novins LLPSilver Sponsors• Ballentine Partners, LLC• BerryDunn• Bonhams Skinner• Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.• Canby Financial Advisors• CIBC Private Wealth• Corient• Crestwood Advisors, LLC• Fortis Management Group LLC• Gilmore Rees & Carlson PC• JC Hilario, PC• LandVest• Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.• Nutter• Plante Moran• Rubin and Rudman LLP• Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rodgers P.C.• Trove• Valuation Research Corporation• Wolf & Company, PCAbout the Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC)The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) is a community of approximately 700 dynamic, diverse and collaborative professionals dedicated to advancing the field of estate planning through fostering connections within the Council; educational programming and professional development for every stage of one’s career; thought leadership to promote subject matter expertise; and meaningful service and collaborative partnerships.The Boston Estate Planning Council is one of the oldest and largest interdisciplinary estate planning councils in the country, tracing its roots back to 1930. The Council is a member of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils , the leading professional organization for estate planners. BEPC was previously honored by NAEPC as a 5-Star Council in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and received the Council of Excellence Award in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.For more information, visit http://www.bepc.org/

